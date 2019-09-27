Logitech Buys Streamlabs For $89 Million Dollars : What Could Change For Streamers September 27th, 2019 | Technology, Video Gaming |

One of the most well-known technology manufacturers just made a deal that could change the face of video game live streaming as we know it. After partnering with the developer, Streamlabs, over the past couple of years, Logitech has decided to acquire the company entirely. The San Francisco-based developer sold for $89 million in cash and an additional $29 million worth of stock share in Logitech. Both companies seem to be quite excited about this purchase, as are millions of users around the world.



“We’ve been fans of Streamlabs and their software since we started partnering with them over two years ago,” said Ujesh Desai, general manager and vice president of Logitech G. “Their industry-leading software is complementary to our existing gaming portfolio, and we believe we can do even greater things together.”



While this may not have immediate impacts on the streaming software itself, we are expecting this acquisition to include some major changes in the foreseeable future.



How This Could Affect Streamers Worldwide

Streamlabs is currently the most popular and highest-rated streaming software in the world. With over 15 million users worldwide, Streamlabs’ Open Broadcast Software (OBS) is used by more than 70% of streamers on Twitch, Mixer, Facebook, and YouTube. Their user-friendly interface and easy integration with streaming platform features, like monetization and customization, make them the top choice for streamers of all levels. Even we use Streamlabs on a daily basis, and are excited to see what this new partnership entails.



Our prediction is that the software itself will undergo a design facelift, as well as some back-end integration with Logitech technology. Due to the fact that Logitech owns a great deal of brands that produce gaming and broadcast gear, we expect to see this taken a step further with simplified setup for Logitech-made products. Logitech also owns the brand Blue Microphones, which is the most popular microphone choice for streamers, making it an easy assumption that this partnership will include some form of “perk” for using the technology together.



Prediction: Logitech Makes Streamlabs Gear

Another prediction – the one we’re most excited for – is that Logitech will start producing Streamlabs-specific gaming gear. Whether it’s old technology in a new Streamlabs skin, or new technology designed specifically to use with the software, this could be a major win for everyone involved. Currently, the most popular stream deck available is made by Elgato, but we have our fingers crossed that Logitech will capitalize on this new business venture and create one of their own. We could also see the release of a new webcam with built-in Streamlabs and green screen support. Though this could mean reduced support for other brands’ products, we hope Logitech won’t resort to that.



“Streamlabs and Logitech both share a strong passion for gaming and a dedication to serving the global community of gamers and streamers,” said Ali Moiz, Streamlabs’ chief executive officer. “Joining with Logitech allows us to keep doing what we love and be bolder than ever on a much bigger stage.”



We are beyond excited to see where this new partnership leads! Expect us to report back in the next few months as the changes roll out.





