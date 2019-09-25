Toronto Vinylfest Coming to Toronto Oct. 18 and 19 September 25th, 2019 | Home |

The Toronto Vinylfest is a free event that will run from October 18 and 19, 2019 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Toronto Airport. The event will offer many previously enjoyed and new stock records for purchase, together with live performances on both Friday and Saturday evenings.



The Toronto Vinylfest proudly supports “Musicounts” Canada’s music education charity that is affiliated with CARAS and the JUNO Awards. Their mission is to put musical instruments in the hands of kids that need them, so that one day all children and youth in Canada will have access to music education.

For more information please visit www.torontovinylfest.ca or

https://www.facebook.com/vinylrecordsevent/







