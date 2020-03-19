Interview With Co-Founder and Design Director of Facing Dragons on Kickstarting Your Indie Game







Facing Dragons is the first mixed-reality mental health and career support game that just launched on Kickstarter! In under 12 hours, the game surpassed 40% of total funding, and we’re expecting it to blow up!

We were fortunate enough to get an exclusive interview with the Design Director and Co-Founder of Facing Dragons, Dov Schafer.

Please head over to their Kickstarter campaign or website to support Facing Dragons and make a difference for gamers around the world!

Dov Schafer – Design Director and Co-Founder | Facing Dragons

Q: Introduce Yourself!

“Dov here, Design Director and Co-Founder of Facing Dragons. Really happy to get to talk to you today on our Kickstarter! This is awesome.

We are so excited to have gotten to 30% funding in the first 6 hours of launch. Thank you to our early backers!”

Q: What’s something new you plan to share this month?

“We are going to be posting gameplay videos on March 25th, so you can see what we have been working on since December when we started hiring our staff for this epic journey.

Also, once we hit our 10k funding goal, we will start announcing the STRETCH GOALS!

There are some pretty amazing things lined up, can’t wait to share them with you.”

Q: Describe the moment when you hit “launch” on your project. What did it feel like?

“We were all sitting in our homes on Discord trying figure out where the launch button was.

This virus has so many people trying out working home for the first time. I can’t help but think this is a stress test for a new way of life where people are more likely to digitally commute than physically.

Virtual counselling, career pathfinding, life coaching, and all kinds of mental health support will be more important than ever in this new era. I really think Facing Dragons has a place in our hyper-connected yet disconnected paradox of a reality.”

Q: How did you know it was time to share your idea through a Kickstarter project?

“This is a mission worth making into a reality. Games can help people. I have seen it first hand.

We are going to make this game, but we need the support of community members, gamers and support workers in order to make it a success.”

Q: What kind of feedback is most helpful to receive when sharing creative work?

“I love to get feedback about user experience and am excited when people share their expertise and ideas from other fields. Every person has a vast wealth of knowledge about a part of life you may not have considered fully or were completely unaware of.”

Q: How has putting your project into the world changed things for you?

“Dude… this has been a journey already and it has only just started. Learning how to manage payroll and government reporting for grants… managing a team of remote tech experts… it is amazing and hard and awesome. I love it!”

Q: Care to share a photo or video of something you’re working on right now?

“Yeah absolutely.

Here is the first sneak peek at HEARTH, our HOME DRAGON.”

Hearth | Facing Dragons

About Heart, the Home Dragon

Motto: Love Your Home

Question: How fulfilled are you with your home and the current state of your physical surroundings and belongings?

Description: Home is your physical environment, surroundings, and a sense of being at home in yourself and the world around you. Hearth is the Home Dragon, helping you “Love Your Home.”

Low Fulfillment: You don’t like your home, don’t have a home, home is a mess, don’t feel like your surroundings are a true reflection of who you are.



High Fulfillment: You enjoy your home and the world around you, home is comfortable, safe, clean and organized. Your surroundings are a true reflection of who you are.

Please support Facing Dragons on Kickstarter!

Follow us on social media: @facingdragons





About the Author: Alyssa Castle