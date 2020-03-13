





Montreal Audiofest is Canceled March 13th, 2020 | Home |

The Montreal Audiofest, scheduled to run from March 27-29 in Montreal, has been canceled as efforts in Canada continue to ramp up in the defense against the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Over the last few weeks, the Munich Highend show and the AXPONA audio show in Chicago were also canceled. The news comes as the government of Quebec announced new measures on March 12 to help slow the outbreak. One of these measures is a ban on events of more than 250 people across Quebec.

For more news about what the province of Quebec is doing in response to the COVID-19 virus, please read this story.







Share This Story, Choose Your Platform! Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest

About the Author: admin