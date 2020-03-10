Press Release: Tory Lanez Partners with Indie Game Developers to Create the First Mixed-Reality Mental Health Game March 10th, 2020 | Home, Technology, Video Gaming |

FACING DRAGONS ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH HIP HOP MUSIC ICON TORY LANEZ TO DEVELOP THE FIRST MIXED-REALITY MENTAL HEALTH GAME

VANCOUVER, BC. – March 10th, 2020 – Facing Dragons, a small independent game developer from British Columbia, CA, announced their strategic partnership with Canadian hip hop music icon, Tory Lanez, to create the first mixed-reality mental health and career support game.

Tory Lanez will be featured as a character in the game, known as a Hero, where his character will interact with players by giving them unique quests to complete and inspire them on their journey.

Tory Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, and his father, Sonstar Peterson, are working closely with Facing Dragons to develop his character’s art and story, which will be featured in the game as an unlockable quest. There, players will learn about how Tory Lanez went from homeless to debuting at #1 on Billboard, rising to become a multi-platinum hip hop recording artist.



This partnership unveils shortly after Tory Lanez and Sonstar Peterson announced their co-authored book, 360 Phenomenon, expected to release later this year, and alongside Facing Dragons’ Kickstarter Campaign, scheduled to go live on March 17th, 2020. Facing Dragons will continue to work with Tory Lanez and Sonstar Peterson throughout the release of the game and the book, with the potential to collaborate on future projects.



Strategic Partnerships with Bibiano Fernandes and Steph Jeavons

Facing Dragons will feature characters, called Heroes, which are the digital embodiment of real-life inspiring people. Heroes range from celebrities to everyday people from all walks of life, who have teamed up with Facing Dragons to support the mission and make a difference. Each month after launch, Facing Dragons will reveal a new Hero that will be featured in the game.



Steph Jeavons and Bibiano Fernandes Partner with Facing Dragons

In addition to Tory Lanez, Bibiano Fernandes and Steph Jeavons will appear as some of the original Heroes in the Facing Dragons game.



Strategic Partners and Sponsors

Facing Dragons has received ongoing support from multiple strategic partners, including the Canadian National Research Council NRC-IRAP, MITACS, Simon Fraser University, Kwantlen Polytechnic University, British Columbia Institute of Technology, Innovate BC, New Ventures BC, Columbia Basin Trust, Community Futures, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, Kootenay Association for Science and Technology, and SMRT1 Technologies.



About the Facing Dragons Game

Facing Dragons is the first mixed-reality mental health and career support game.

Only one-in-five young adults actually receive the mental health care they need. With major depression up 52% in teens and suicide rates up 63% in young adults since 2000, Facing Dragons aims to help reduce the stigma of mental health and get people the support they need.

In Facing Dragons, players are given in-game challenges and real-world quests to assist them to develop proven coping skills, unlock their purpose, and help them figure out what to do with their lives. The game links players with varying levels of optional support through the innovative Support Hub, providing coaches, counsellors, and clinicians with a powerful tool to understand, engage and stay connected with their clients and students.



The Facing Dragons Support Hub allows professionals to view useful client metrics and stay in touch by scheduling face-to-face appointments, sending notifications, and even suggesting quests to support players on their journey. Support Hub subscriptions are available to individuals and institutions, allowing them to provide an engaging way to connect with the young adults they care for by inviting them to join the game. Each registered clinician will be eligible to purchase one Support Hub Pass, to which they can add multiple clients.



Facing Dragons is scheduled to launch public beta in December 2020, and launch the full version of the game and Support Hub in March 2021.



For more information on Facing Dragons and their strategic partnerships, visit facingdragons.com

