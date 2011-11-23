BenQ Joybee GP2 DLP LEP Mini Projector

BenQ has just introduced a successor to its GP1 mini projector, called the BenQ Joybee GP2. The GP2 features the same elegant black and white housing while adding a number of enhancements including an intuitive user interface, 720p HD-ready video capability, short-throw projection, an integrated iPhone/iPod dock, an optional three-hour battery pack, and a multitude of connectivity options.

Based on high-efficiency 3LED illumination and DLP projection technology, the light and compact 565-gram palm-sized GP2 offers unparalleled A/V multimedia on the go. With the projector’s simple plug-and-play operation and 200 ANSI lumen brightness, users can share HD-quality presentations, videos, photos, and games on a brilliant 160-inch cinematic display. Dedicated iPhone/iPod controls on the GP2 Projector’s included remote control make it easy to play audio through the unit’s built-in 2-W speakers or through external speakers via the Audio Out port. Built to travel, the GP2 Projector comes with a new carrying case that features a dedicated pocket for the power adaptor.

The GP2 is packed with multimedia connectivity including USB and SD card viewers, a document viewer for Microsoft Office and PDF documents, and mini HDMI for tablets and smartphones. A USB display feature allows users to connect their computers to the mini projector using a USB cable — no driver required — while the USB file transfer function lets them transfer their multimedia files to the unit’s 2GB of on-board memory storage.

The highly efficient GP2 Projector is designed to produce exceptional picture quality, providing users with clearer, brighter, and more vivid images without relying on traditional projection lamps. This allows users to enjoy the mini projector without worrying about issues such as decreasing brightness, color fading, or the expense of lamp replacement.

The BenQ Joybee GP2 is available now at an MSRP of $549 US.

For more info please visit http://promotions.benq.us/microsite/miniprojector/ or www.BenQ.com.