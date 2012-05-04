B&W P3 Portable Headphones

Bowers & Wilkins has just announced their new P3 mobile hi-fi headphones. These new headphones follow on the recent releases of B&W’s P5 and C5 headphones. The new P3 are designed to be very lightweight and comfortable, aiming to make them convenient to travel with.
The new P3 headphone is built from aluminum and rubber with custom-made, ultra-light memory foam earpads with acoustic fabric covers. Increasing portability is the P3’s ability to fold up.
The P3’s high-performance sound is the result of countless hours of testing and tuning with some of the best, most experienced engineers and listeners in the business. The headphones are designed, engineered and tuned by the same engineers responsible for the highly-regarded P5 headphones, Zeppelin Air and the high-end 800 Series Diamond speakers found in Abbey Road Studios.
The P3’s speaker diaphragms feature driver terminals that have been positioned to ensure uniform airflow, resulting in more linear movement and less distortion. Coupled with the use of ultra-linear neodymium magnets and precision damping this ensures smoother motion and therefore a more accurate, natural sound.
The ear pad fabric has been designed especially for P3 to improve the sound quality, but it is also very comfortable, allowing users to listen for longer. The use of memory foam cushions on the ear pads also improves the listening experience.
P3 comes with a hard carry case and a choice of cables: one with a remote/microphone attachment that works seamlessly with your iPhone; and another that ensures compatibility with all other mobile phones and MP3 players. Swapping cables is easy, and simply involves popping off the replaceable ear pads.
Bowers & Wilkins P3 headphones in black or white will be available in June 2012 for $199.99 U.S. Look for more details at: www.bowers-wilkins.com.
