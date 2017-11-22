IMAX and Cineplex Launch IMAX VR Centre at Scotiabank Theatre Toronto

IMAX and Cineplex have just unveiled the new IMAX VR Centre (“The Centre”) at Scotiabank Theatre Toronto. The Centre, which marks the first launched in Canada, delivers guests immersive, multi-dimensional, virtual reality experiences, including movie entertainment content and games.

Located in the lobby at Cineplex’s Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, The Centre features a unique combination of technology and world-class content that lets users see, feel, move and play in new worlds in an immersive and realistic way. Leveraging premium VR headset technology, 360-degree sound and sophisticated room tracking, players will be instantly transported into new and interactive virtual worlds.

From the Players’ Lounge to the 10 futuristic pods, The Centre is a state-of-the-art facility that enables multiple players to enjoy highly interactive, exciting, moveable VR experiences in a social environment. The pods, which are designed to optimize user mobility and interaction in virtual environments, can be adapted for specific content experiences – whether single or multi-user.

Through its numerous partnerships with leading filmmakers, content creators and gaming producers, IMAX will provide The Centre an ongoing array of the most cutting-edge, immersive, multi-dimensional VR experiences that are each expected to range between 7 and 15 minutes in length. Content experiences coming to The Centre at Cineplex’s Scotiabank Theatre Toronto include Ubisoft’s Star Trek: Bridge Crew Rescue at Perseph, Skydance’s Archangel and Justice League: An IMAX VR Exclusive.

Tickets for all available IMAX VR experiences can be purchased on-site at The Centre. For more information, visit: Cineplex.com/VR