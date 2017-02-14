Monitor Audio Intros New Climate Garden Outdoor Speakers

Monitor Audio’s new Climate Garden System extends the brand’s hi-fi sound and technology beyond the home to every part of the garden. Complementing the existing Climate Series of wall-mounted all-weather satellites for patio and pool areas, the Climate Garden System is a luxury, high performance sat/sub design for discreet, versatile ground-surface installation, delivering naturally rhythmic mono or stereo sound to garden spaces of any size.

The new system comprises the Climate CLG-140 satellite speaker and the CLG-W12 subwoofer ‘daisy-chained’ together in 70/100V line arrays of up to twelve satellites per subwoofer, expandable with additional sat/sub sets according to garden area.

The CLG-140 satellite is a robust high sensitivity design built to deliver richly detailed and high quality mid/high frequencies. Engineered to withstand the most extreme temperatures and weather conditions, its rigid cone-shaped cast-polymer enclosure houses the company’s signature 1″ (25mm) C-CAM gold-dome tweeter co-axially aligned with a 4″ MMP II bass/mid driver. The horn-shaped housing provides excellent audio direction in free air conditions when positioned close to the garden surface on a spike assembly (sold separately), which neatly encapsulates and channels the connecting cable into the ground for a discreetly installed result. It’s also possible to mount the CLG-140 on a tree, pole, wall or fence using the proprietary wall bracket (sold separately). The CLG-140 is supplied in a durable dark brown finish for excellent coordination with garden colors, and the casing can also be painted to blend with any environment.

Completing the full-range frequency response of the Climate Garden System is the CLG-W12 passive subwoofer, equipped with proprietary Monitor Audio technology, resulting in performance optimized for discreet sub-surface installation. Its bandpass configuration incorporates an internally loaded 12″ C-CAM driver which sits in a waterproof rotationally-moulded polymer enclosure buried below the garden surface. Above ground level its domed output port will deliver powerfully taut bass frequencies, augmenting the clean mids and highs of the surrounding CLG-140 satellites for punchy and articulate full-range garden sound.

The CLG-W12 can be powered from a single amplifier channel at 4 ohms with its 70/100V line option recommended for cable runs over 10m (30ft) and for adding subwoofers to the system. By setting the crossover at 100Hz on a suitably equipped external amplifier, the system of discreet satellites and subwoofer elements will deliver a smooth and even response from 30Hz to 30kHz in the targeted environment: better than many home audio systems. Installed within a planter for patio or deck applications, the CLG-W12 will also contribute deep bass frequencies to the CL Series all-weather cabinet speakers, giving custom installers additional design options.

Conceived for excellent concealment in any garden landscape, the new Climate Garden System will ensure that the quality of Monitor Audio engineering and performance is transferred seamlessly from home to garden, providing music lovers with the experience of award-winning sound in-room and in the great outdoors.

Crown Amplifiers (CDi Series) – A Perfect Complement to the new Monitor Audio Climate Garden Outdoor Speakers

Crown CDi Series two-channel amplifiers are professional tools designed and built for installed sound applications, and feature accurate, uncolored sound with very low distortion for the best in music and voice reproduction. Advanced protection circuitry guards against shorted outputs, open circuits, DC, mismatched loads, general overheating, high-frequency overloads and internal faults. The two models available are the CDi1000 and the CDi2000, both of which are rugged and offer unmatched value in their class. The CDi1000 offers 500W of power and the CDi2000 offers 800W.

For more info about Monitor Audio and Crown Amplifiers, please visit www.kevro.com