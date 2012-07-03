NuForce, Inc. has just announced their new DAC-100 digital-to-analog converter, which supports USB and S/PDIF with integrated headphone amplifier.

The DAC-100 accepts up to four digital input sources and features a digital volume control, a high-power headphone amplifier section with extremely low distortion, a high-resolution analog RCA output stage, and a wireless remote.

The DAC-100’s digital input stage operates in an asynchronous mode independent of any timing errors associated with the incoming digital audio stream. The input stage synchronizes the data to an internally referenced timing signal generated by an exceptionally stable circuit. The re-clocking circuit’s accuracy is such that any negative timing errors (jitter) are reduced to near theoretical limits.

The DAC-100’s headphone amp delivers enough power to drive most headphones with absolute authority. It provides a full 500-milliwatts Single-Ended Class “A” power, held by many audiophiles to be a headphone amp’s purest form of circuit topology.

A digital 32-bit volume control offers precise channel tracking. Unlike more common digital volume controls operating at 24 or 16-bits, the 32-bit dynamic range of the DAC-100’s volume control avoids any loss of low-level resolution.

The analog preamp stage is a “minimalist” design that offers a signal path that approaches a “straight wire with gain” level of performance. Combined with top quality parts and a full 2.0Vrms signal level at the RCA outputs to ensures the purest of analog music signals will be delivered.

A 24-bit, 192kHz DAC stage accurately converts digital audio data back to an analog signal at its native sampling rate. No up-sampling or other questionable data manipulation is ever employed.

The NuForce DAC-100 is available and shipping immediately for a MSRP of $1095.00 U.S. Look for more details at: www.nuforce.com.