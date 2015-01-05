Simaudio Moon Neo 280D DSD DAC

Simaudio has just released their new Moon Neo 280D DSD DAC. With the new Neo 280D, simply launch your favorite music services app on your smart device and pair it to the Neo 280D using Bluetooth technology to start listening.

The new Neo 280D decodes native DSD up to DSD256, as well as PCM up to 32-bit/384kHz, including DXD. It’s fully balanced analog stage features a 3rd order filter, to deliver high transparentcy and fidelity.

The Simaudio MiND module can be added to provide a full graphic network playback interface. Also featured with the Neo 280D is SimLink, RS-232 connection and IR ports for custom-install environments.

Technical Aspects

• Fully asynchronous DAC supports DSD up to DSD256 (USB only) and PCM from 44.1kHz to 384kHz (32-bit on USB only)

• Seven (7) digital inputs (AES/EBU x 1, S/PDIF x 2, TosLink x 2, USB x 1 and Bluetooth) allowing for a connection to virtually any digital source.

• Optional MiND (MOON intelligent Network Device) module (the 8th input) via WiFi or Ethernet input for multi-room streaming

• USB input with galvanic isolation which eleminates all ground current (i.e. no electrical connection) between the USB device (computer, music server, etc.) and the 280D, preserving the accuracy of the audio signal

• The entire analog stage is a fully balanced differential circuit for increased dynamic range and headroom,higher resolution, as well as improved signal-to-noise ratio

• Advanced analog signal path using an exceptional DC servo circuit and proprietary 18dB/octave analog filter

• RS-232 port for (i) full unsolicited bidirectional feedback and (ii) firmware updates

• IR input for external control

• SimLink controller port for 2-way communications with other compatible MOON components

• 4-Layer printed circuit boards with pure copper tracings for a much shorter signal path; This results in greater sonic accuracy and a dramatically improved signal-to-noise ratio

• Rigid chassis construction to minimize the effects of external vibrations

• Optimized selection of very high quality electronic components in a symmetrical circuit design

• Includes CRM-2 remote control.

The MOON Neo 280D will be available in Q1 2015 with an MSRP $2,200.00 U.S. with the option to add the MiND Network Player Module for $800 U.S. Look for more details to become available at: http://www.simaudio.com/