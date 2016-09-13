Totem SKY Monitor Loudspeaker To Be Revealed At TAVES Consumer Electronics Show

CANADA HiFi magazine is delighted to be the first to learn that Canadian manufacturer Totem will be introducing a brand new monitor loudspeaker called the SKY this fall. The SKY will be officially launched at the upcoming TAVES Consumer Electronics Show (Oct. 28 – Oct. 30) in Richmond, Ontario.

The SKY is a compact speaker that promises to produce honest musical renditions from all source materials, pushing the envelop of what’s possible from a small speaker. This model will fill the gap between the company’s Rainmaker and Element Ember bookshelf speakers, retailing for under $2,000.

The SKY monitor is loaded with the latest advancements in speaker design. Some of its highlights include:

Lock-­mitered cabinetry and superior finishes that have proven themselves to last beyond multiple decades of use

Cabinet dimensions: 6.3” wide x 9” deep x 12” tall

Industry Unique Borosilicate Dampening that controls energy release yet keeps the cabinet musically alive

The ultimate results in a fantastic on-­‐and-­‐off axis response on all AXIS

Single or Bi-­‐Wire capabilities

A specially designed 5­‐inch driver, long throw characteristics, 3­‐inch voice-coil unit with 500W peak transient capacity

An 8 Ohm nominal impedance facilities the SKY’s use with a greater variety of electronics

Magnetic grills included for easy removal and longevity

Available in quarter cut hand selected veneers: black ash, mahogany and satin white finishes

Stay tuned for more details as they become available, and be sure to give this new loudspeaker a listen at the TAVES Consumer Electronics Show this fall! www.taveshow.com