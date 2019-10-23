Audio Connexion – New Retailer Opening in Burlington, Ontario – Nov. 2 October 23rd, 2019 | Home |

Parts Connexion, a long time Canadian online retailer of audio products and accessories (serving the DIY market), will be opening its first physical location called Audio Connexion in Burlington, Ontario (Canada) on Saturday, November 2nd. Audio enthusiasts are invited to visit the new location between 10am and 5pm. NOVO magazine invites all readers that live in the area to check out the new store!

Chris Johnson, President of Parts Connexion / Audio Connexion says that “given the inherent difference between the hobbyist/DIY market, and the audiophile/equipment market, it simply made sense to separate these two

segments of the broader audio enthusiast market, into their own dedicated divisions.”

Audio Connexion promises a unique retail experience with the following attributes:

1. A 4000 sq. foot “brick n mortar” store, in the western GTA.

2. The store pays homage to the era known as MID CENTURNY MODERN…a time when STEREO was born!

3. The store will blend the sales of “top tier” high-end gear, with a large selection of trade-in’s, as well as a large selection of “acX-Certified & Warranted” Vintage gear.

4. Audio Connexion will have “on site” repair/refurbishment services

If you live in the Burlignton area, we encourage you to visit the new Audio Connexion starting on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Audio Connexion is located at:

5403 Harvester Road

Unit 1

Burlington, Ontario

L7L 5J7

Toll-Free at 1-866-681-9602 (US & Canada)

Tel: 905-681-9602

For more info, please visit www.partsconnexion.com/speakers-electronics.html





