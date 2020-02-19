German Physiks Appoints Red Leaf Audio as Canadian Distributor February 19th, 2020 | Home |

German Physiks has just appointed Red Leaf Audio as the new distributor for the brand’s loudspeakers, electronics and cables in Canada. Red Leaf Audio’s president, David Jensen, has 40 plus years of experience in both the audio and music industries. During that time, he has worked for some of the largest audio companies in Canada and operated his own successful audio store while also maintaining a career as a recording engineer and musician and is currently working on an album of original material. Red Leaf Audio may be contacted by phone at (905) 746-9333, or by email at sales@redleafaudio.com. For additional information please visit the Red Leaf website at www.redleafaudio.com.

German Physiks is the brand name of loudspeakers manufactured by DDD Manufactur GmbH. The company was founded in 1992 in Frankfurt, Germany. They manufacture a range of high-quality omnidirectional loudspeakers based around their proprietary DDD driver.

The DDD driver is a wide-bandwidth, omnidirectional driver that uses pistonic, bending wave and modal radiation. It typically covers the range from about 200Hz to 24kHz, so there is no crossover in the mid-range, which yields a major improvement in clarity. The DDD driver has a very low moving mass, providing excellent transient response. In addition, it is phase linear across its operating range, giving very high timbral accuracy.

Because the DDD driver is omnidirectional and has a very wide operating bandwidth, German Physiks loudspeakers produce well-focused stereo images that can be enjoyed from a wide range of positions in the listening room – just like in a concert. This contrasts with the small “sweet spot” that most conventional loudspeaker designs produce.

The German Physiks line-up now also includes the Emperor range of high-end electronics and the Pion range of cables.

For more info, please visit www.german-physiks.com





