





Product News: Bluesound PULSE SUB+ Powered Subwoofer September 23rd, 2020 | Home |

Bluesound, makers of hi-res wireless multi-room audio players, has just released the PULSE SUB+, an all-new subwoofer. The SUB+ adds deep bass to any wireless or wired Bluesound system and features the convenience of app control. The new Bluesound model builds on everything the original PULSE SUB offered and takes it to the next level.

The Bluesound PULSE SUB+ ($749 U.S.) is offered in a Black or White finish and is configurable to a wide range of applications. For ease of installation, it comes supplied with a wall mount bracket and magnetic rubber feet.

Like the rest of the Bluesound product family, the PULSE SUB+ is a from-scratch design, created to combine practicality and performance in one elegant product. An 8” long-throw woofer and 150W Smart Amplifier with DSP delivers low frequencies to a deep 22Hz. Acoustically, the design approach is true to the brand’s musically-inclined HiFi heritage and results in a tight, quick, musical subwoofer, equally well suited for music or home theater.

Bluesound aimed for maximum output from minimal size (18” W X 11.8” H X 5.75”D) to blend into any room application and any décor, staying true to the belief that a subwoofer doesn’t have to be either large or imposing. This design philosophy results in a sleek, compact, and versatile product that promises to satisfy in both performance and aesthetics.

Bluesound designed it to be simple and it starts by using the BluOS Controller app to quickly setup and pair the SUB+ with any Bluesound product. With BluOS onboard, the user benefits from simple and intuitive app controls for volume, crossover, and phase adjustment. Easy software control means more options and more precision as users dial in the best settings for their ideal listening experience.

Bluesound believes that a subwoofer doesn’t have to be imposing or inflexible. For placement flexibility, a SUB+ wall mount bracket is included to allow this versatile subwoofer to be located almost anywhere in the room. The magnetic rubber feet can also be used to stand the SUB+ vertically for placement behind or beside a sofa or chair, or it can be placed horizontally underneath a couch or end table. Wireless connectivity and choice of Black or White finish allows an even wider range of décor options.

With its BluOS smarts, the 8” driver, the 150W Smart DSP Amplifier, and the versatility in placement and connection options, the PULSE SUB+ offers a truly meaningful addition to virtually any entertainment setup. With tight, dynamic power and a depth that evokes pure emotion, the SUB+ is an ideal addition for movie and music lovers. For even more bass, add a second SUB+ via the BluOS Controller app and optimize the in-room settings with the advanced audio controls.

Like all Bluesound PULSE speaker models, the acoustic design and speaker voicing was performed at Canada’s National Research Council by Lenbrook’s renowned speaker design and engineering team.

“At Bluesound, we take pride in the uniqueness and innovation instilled into our products and the PULSE speakers are no exception”, commented Matt Simmonds, Product Manager for Bluesound. “The SUB+ builds on our original PULSE SUB and takes it to the next level by combining deep bass, wireless convenience and flexible applications and does so at an affordable price.”

Key Features of the Bluesound PULSE SUB+:

• 150 WATTS. An all-new 150W Smart DSP Amplifier platform with a custom-designed power supply packs a punch, allowing the SUB+ to play louder and dig deeper, with tighter, more musical control.

• 8 INCHES. Now boasting an 8” driver, the SUB+ pushes more air and gives the amplifier some more room to maneuver.

• WIRELESS. A HiFi WiFi subwoofer. No wires, no mess, no hassle.

• BluOS. The world’s leading hi-res multi-room system connects the SUB+ to any other Bluesound Player, and several BluOS-Enabled Players from NAD Electronics, with precise control in the BluOS app.

• USE IT ANYWHERE. With a functional compact design meant to work in multiple setups, in any room and any décor, the SUB+ maximises placement flexibility.





Share This Story, Choose Your Platform! Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest

About the Author: admin