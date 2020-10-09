





Product News: McIntosh MA12000 Hybrid Integrated Amplifier October 9th, 2020

The McIntosh MA12000 Integrated Amplifier is a product of uncompromising audio engineering and expert craftsmanship. The company’s most powerful integrated amplifier ever, the feature rich MA12000 offers 350 Watts per channel of clean, high performance power that produces a breathtaking home audio experience. You will think your favorite musicians are playing a live, in-person performance in your house.

The MA12000 gives you the best of all worlds with the warm nuances of a vacuum tube preamplifier combined with the speed and raw power of a solid state amplifier, state-of-the-art digital audio capabilities, and enough analog audio connections for virtually any home music system.

The MA12000 is a hybrid design with the preamplifier section powered by (4) 12AX7A vacuum tubes (2 tubes per audio channel), while the 350 Watt power amplifier section employs a solid state design. McIntosh’s Autoformer technology guarantees the speakers will always be capable of receiving that full 350 Watts whether they have 2, 4 or 8 Ohm impedance.

There are 10 analog inputs on the MA12000 consisting of 2 balanced and 6 unbalanced inputs, plus 1 Moving Coil and 1 Moving Magnet input. Both phono inputs feature adjustable loading for fine tuning the MA12000 to a specific turntable configuration so vinyl playback sounds just right. All the unbalanced analog connectors are constructed from premium gold-plated solid brass for superior signal handling and grounding. The MA12000 also has 1 balanced and 1 unbalanced output to connect to an additional amplifier that’s used in a different part of the house.

For digital music, the MA12000 comes with McIntosh’s DA2 Digital Audio Module factory installed. Located in the DA2 are 7 digital audio inputs: 2 coaxial, 2 optical, 1 USB and 1 MCT (for use with their MCT series of SACD/CD Transports), and 1 audio-only HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC) connection. The DA2 is powered by a next generation, Quad Balanced, 8-channel, 32-bit Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC). This audiophile-grade DAC features improved dynamic range and improved total harmonic distortion. The DA2 supports high resolution digital audio playback, as the USB input supports native playback of up to DSD512 and DXD up to 384kHz, while the coax and optical inputs can decode digital music up to 24-bit/192kHz.

The HDMI (ARC) input allows TVs with a compatible HDMI (ARC) output to be connected to the MA12000 to bring a new level of audio performance to your TV and movie watching that TV speakers or soundbars just can’t provide. The DA2 can be replaced by future modules to keep the MA12000 up to date as new digital audio formats and technologies are developed. The DA2 has also received Roon Tested designation from Roon Labs, which can be especially useful when having an extensive library of digital music.

The top of the MA12000 is highlighted by some updated industrial design elements. The Autoformers and power transformer are now contained in a new glass topped enclosure capped by a glass name plate encircled with a decorative trim ring. Key performance specifications and a detailed block diagram are printed on 5 glass panels.

Other MA12000 features include:

• Power Guard that monitors the output signal for over driving and makes real time micro adjustments to the input signal to prevent harsh sounding clipping that could potentially damage your speakers

• McIntosh’s fuse-less short-circuit protection circuit Sentry Monitor that disengages the output stage before current exceeds safe operating levels and then resets automatically when operating conditions return to normal

• A pair of peak responding, trademarked “McIntosh Blue” Watt meters that indicate the real time power output of each audio channel

• McIntosh Monogrammed Heatsinks which are connected to advanced high current output transistors that minimize thermal equilibrium lag (or warm-up) time and help keep the MA12000 running cool

• Home Theater PassThru that allows for seamless integration into a home theater system

• McIntosh’s patented Solid Cinch speaker binding posts that easily but securely attach the speaker cables to prevent them from coming loose and possibly causing a short; the binding posts are also gold-plated to prevent corrosion and ensure a quality signal is sent over your speaker cables to your speakers

• A discrete, eight-band tone control that allows for advanced manual analog adjustment of your favorite recordings

• High Drive headphone amplifier with Headphone Crossfeed Director (HXD) which can bring an added dimension to headphone listening

• Power Control to send power on/off signals to connected McIntosh components for easy system power up and shutdown

• Doubling of filter capacity compared to McIntosh’s other integrated amplifiers for even better low frequency performance

• The latest audio-grade circuit components to deliver the best sound possible

• Powerful control microprocessors to improve overall system operation

• Easy operation via front panel controls or the included comprehensive remote control

Shipping starts in October 2020 for $14,000 USD.

For more info, check out www.mcintoshlabs.com





