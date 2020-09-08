





Product News: Sonus Faber Intros A New Entry-Level Line Of High-End Speakers September 8th, 2020 | Home |

Sonus faber has just revealed the new Lumina collection, an entry-level line conceived on the notion that now, more than ever, it is important to savor time for ourselves and celebrate life’s precious moments. In today’s world, we have come to fully appreciate our living spaces where these moments come to life.

Sound is one of the main elements that defines the way we live, with music raising our spirits, echoing our emotions, inspiring feelings of nostalgia and creating an atmosphere of belonging that starts in our homes. Music is the universal language able to activate processes in your body, in your mind, in your heart and in your soul. The true sound of music is something everyone deserves to have in their homes.

“Lumina” in Latin means “LIGHT”, but also a source of energy and life. To Sonus faber, this name can be broken down further to add complexity to the term, becoming a sort of acronym:

“LU” –LUXURY SOUND EXPERIENCE

The first two letters stand for luxury– the taste of precious moments, the discovery of refined details and the understanding of truly relevant things. This element symbolizes Sonus faber’s commitment to deliver a luxury music experience in all homes, which is facilitated through the company’s longstanding tradition of refined materials and careful craftsmanship.

“MI” –MINIMALIST DESIGN

The second two letters stand for minimalist. This principal of minimalism directly captures the essence of the product, which was thoughtfully designed in conjunction with the theory “less is more.” The new collection comprises the core values of Sonus faber and the precious materials that identify the brand, such as real multilayer wood and leather and combines them with incredible performance in a simple yet luxurious design. Simplicity remains central to the collection’s identity with its easy set-up, accessible price point, and excellent sound performance– empowering everyone to enjoy a true Sonus faber experience.

The cabinet of the collection is perfectly squared- the Sonus faber design department executed this minimalistic design in order to emphasize the quality of materials used. A careful study of proportions was carried out to guarantee accurate volumes for sound performances and compact dimension for set-up.

Lumina’s multilayer wood of the front baffle and the real wood veneer is available in iconic premium finishes including walnut and wenge, both in matte finish with maple inlays, with a third option available in piano black. All other surfaces of the cabinet are hand covered in our iconic black leather. The chrome rings around the drivers highlight shapes and proportions and give brightness to the front baffle while outlining the Voice of Sonus faber. Luminas are also provided with two pairs of nickel-plated terminals, allowing for an upgrade experience provided by bi-wiring and bi-amping. Luminas crossover are featuring some specifically designed Sonus faber branded hi-quality capacitors.

“NA” –NATURAL SOUND

Finally, the last two letters embody the natural sound reproduction and Voice of Sonus faber. The Lumina electro-acoustic project is targeting solutions designed for modern lifestyles and various listening environments, without compromising performance. Multichannel systems and multimedia solutions are perfect for Lumina, offering excellent room coverage for audiences to enjoy a captivating and authentic experience from every seat in the room. Due to updated technology, Lumina speakers are incredibly adaptable and sound excellent wherever they are placed—even close to a back wall or on a bookshelf. The beauty of the new Lumina collection is that they can be placed virtually anywhere and will still deliver a breathtaking performance.

From drivers’ standpoint, Lumina speakers can count on:

– The iconic D.A.D. (Damped Apex DomeTM) tweeter, the same used in the Sonetto series, featuring a Kurtmueller hand coated soft silk diaphragm of 29mm;

– The brand-new 4’’ midwoofer, freshly developed for this collection and equipped with the custom- made basket and the diaphragm based on cellulose pulp blended with other natural fibers;

– The 5” midranges are coming from the bigger sisters Sonetto, and still featuring Sonus faber’s proprietary natural fiber and paper blend air-dried diaphragm.

– The 5’’ woofers were designed from the scratch for this purpose and feature paper pulp cone as well, for a perfect sonic coherence with the rest for the drivers.

The reflex ports give additional versatility for the models’ range, placed on the frontside of the bookshelf and center channel speakers and on the base, down firing, on the floor stander. Thanks to this solution, Lumina speakers are significantly less sensitive to their placement, allowing sound excellence even when placed close to a backwall or within a bookshelf setting. The beauty of Lumina is that you can place them wherever you want and are sure to enjoy a great performance and listening experience.

LUMINA COLLECTION AND THE HOME THEATER EXPERIENCE

The Lumina collection features three models: Lumina I, an extremely compact bookshelf speaker, that looks great as an individual stereo pair or as surround speaker in a cinema set up; Lumina III is an elegant floor-standing model that ensures powerful, distortion-free sound and high speech intelligibility for games and movies; Lumina Center I is a center channel speaker option aligned in appearance and acoustics that

fit perfectly with its siblings in the full collection. This essential combination of models is a perfectly balanced solution for traditional stereo system enthusiasts as much as for those looking to experience a multichannel home theater system.

Completing the range there are the Gravis I and II subwoofer models, to achieve maximum performance of one’s home entertainment system, deep low-frequency effects (LFE), and a fuller listening experience. Lumina and Gravis, in a 5.1 channel configuration, will offer you enveloping effects for movies and an immersive atmosphere for music concerts not just from the screen, but all around you.

FINISHES

Lumina collection is available in three finishes: Walnut, Wengè and Piano Black.

RETAIL PRICE

The suggested retail prices for the collection are:

– Lumina III: $ 2,199 US

– Lumina I: $ 899 US

– Lumina Center I: $ 699 US

Lumina Collection will be available worldwide from September 2020.

For more info, jump to www.sonusfaber.com





Share This Story, Choose Your Platform! Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest

About the Author: admin