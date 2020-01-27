Silversmith Audio FIDELIUM: A Revolutionary New Line of Speaker Cables January 27th, 2020 | Home |

New Cable Line Represents a 330% Performance Increase Over Previous Top-of-the-Line PALLADIUM at 1/10 the Price

Silversmith Audio has just revealed a new line of speaker cable that offers the audiophile community industry-best performance at surprisingly affordable prices.

Achieving an evolutionary breakthrough

The skin-effect characteristics of Silversmith Audio’s FIDELIUM alloy are up to 33 times superior to those of copper or silver. The FIDELIUM speaker cable, already at less than a thousandth of an inch thick, performs as if it were 5.5 times thinner, thus experiencing less frequency dependent attenuation and phase distortion than even a .00018 inch thick copper or silver ribbon or 64 gauge wire. The speaker cable design gains further sonic advantage by avoiding the significant sonic degradation caused by traditional spade and banana connectors. As a simple yet elegant solution, the cable itself is notched to facilitate connection to most binding posts.

A revolutionary change

In a world where performance improvements are almost exclusively followed by an obligatory price increase, Silversmith Audio boldly reverses course. Geometry and alloy advancements contribute to the new FIDELIUM cable’s 330% performance improvement over the previous top-of-the-line PALLADIUM, yet FIDELIUM is only 1/10 the price. It is also less than half the price of Silversmith Audio’s original SILVER speaker cable line. FIDELIUM speaker cable is offered in lengths and prices from 4ft at $795 to 10ft at $1395.

“I’m excited about FIDELIUM’s potential to forever change the audio cable industry,” said Silversmith Audio owner and cable designer, Jeffrey Smith. “The underlying physics used to design this cable shows that FIDELIUM is the most accurate audio cable ever made. True to life macro and micro dynamics and tonality, endless detail and decay, holographic imaging – I’ve not heard anything that approaches the musicality of FIDELIUM. Its performance alone is groundbreaking, and its potential to reshape the industry is amplified by its affordability. Starting at well under $1000, FIDELIUM is easily within the budget of most audiophiles.”

For years, frustrated audiophiles have described high price, high performance, and exotic or precious metal audio cables as Unobtainium. Today, Silversmith Audio made Unobtainium obtainable by all.

To commemorate its 20th anniversary and the launch of FIDELIUM, Silversmith Audio is offering a 20% discount on FIDELIUM speaker cable through Leap Day, February 29, 2020 with coupon code FIDELIUM20. To purchase, or for additional information, visit Silversmith Audio’s website at https://silversmithaudio.com.





