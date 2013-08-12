Boulder 2110 Preamplifier and 2150 Mono Amplifier

Boulder Amplifiers has just revealed two new high-end audio components at the 2013 Hong Kong High-End Show – the 2110 Preamplifier and 2150 Mono Amplifier. The original 2000 Series has been in production since 1996, making the 2100 Series the first and only revision of 2000 level products in seventeen years.

The two new models will be the first components in the new and expanding 2100 Series of products. The 2100 Series encompasses the latest technology and thought regarding high-performance home audio reproduction. It marks a substantial increase in performance over the previous 2000 Series, advancing the game on from what has long been considered the benchmark in high-performance audio amplification. The 2110 Preamplifier is priced at $54,000 US and the 2150 Mono Amplifier is priced at $49,000 US each.

Highlights of the 2110 Preamplifier

· The complete preamplifier is comprised of four chassis and features the total isolation of left and right audio channels, logic and user interface sections, and power supplies.

· A separate 2100 Power Supply chassis houses four independent power supplies for left audio, right audio, logic and user interface, and standby/power-on.

· A new, microprocessor-controlled, high efficiency standby function reduces power consumption while in standby mode.

· Complete surface-mount circuit board construction manufactured on Boulder’s own surface-mount pick-and-place machines and ovens to increase reliability, consistency and optimized ground planing while at the same time reducing signal path length, PCB capacitance and noise radiation.

· New, ultra-low-noise, surface-mount design 993S gain stages encased in a fully machined and potted housing for thermal stability.

· Redesigned high-visibility white LED front panel display.

· New, modernized front panel designs for both preamplifier and power supply chassis. The preamplifier front panel features a new wraparound, custom ground, mirror-glass display window.

· Next generation of Boulder’s CMOS actuated stepped volume control incorporates full-balanced operation for a lower noise floor and elimination of any step noise.

· Full IP control via Ethernet for use with advanced control systems.

· 12V trigger out for remote turn-on of connected amplifiers.

· New, completely machined casework milled on Boulder’s own CNC machining centers. Sheet metal has been eliminated and all casework is now interlocking machined 6060-T6 aluminum.

· Powder coating and paint have been removed complete preamplifier’s finish is bead blasted and clear anodized.

Highlights of the 2150 Mono Amplifier

· Pure linear Class A operation. Bias current is actively monitored and adjusted in order to increase efficiency and reduce wasted radiated heat energy.

· A new, high efficiency, microprocessor controlled standby mode reduces power consumption when engaged.

· All electronic circuits and electronics are now surface-mount designs manufactured on Boulder’s own surface-mount manufacturing machines and ovens to increase reliability, consistency and optimized ground planing while at the same time reducing signal path length, PCB capacitance and noise radiation.

· Gain stages within the 2150 are Boulder’s proprietary 99H2, which is unique to the 2100 Series amplifiers. 99H2 gain stages feature surface-mount electronic design and feature a new machined and potted housing to increase thermal stability.

· The 2150 utilizes 80 output devices, 48 filter capacitors and 3 toroidal power transformers to generate power output of up to 1,000 watts into any load, enabling massive current swings and the ability to drive any loudspeaker to realistic audio levels.

· Full Ethernet IP control capability and a 12V trigger minijack connection for use with advanced control systems and triggered home cinema installations.

· Units will be available shipped at operating voltages of 100V, 120V and 240VAC.

· A new and complete array of protection and status monitoring circuits are continuously active.

· The physical and cosmetic changes in the 2150 include a slightly revised front panel and a new clear anodized top, bottom and rear panel with no powder coating or paint. All rear panel markings and indications are now machine engraved. Metal casework is cut on Boulder’s own four CNC machining centers.

For more info, please visit www.boulderamp.com