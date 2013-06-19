Cambridge Audio Minx Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Have you been looking for a portable speaker that offers great sound, long battery life and can stream music wirelessly from your smartphone? Then you need to check out the new Cambridge Audio Minx Go Bluetooth Speaker – a high performance, portable Bluetooth speaker that offers deeply expansive, crystal clear audio.
Minx Go is acoustically loaded with an array of five premium quality speakers and the latest Digital Signal Processing (DSP) technology to deliver massive power from the smallest possible footprint with sound that can really fill a room with music. Perhaps most impressive is the amount of detailed bass that Minx Go pumps out thanks to the Bass Radiator neatly integrated into the rear panel.
Minx Go boasts a battery life of up to 18 hours, twice that of other speakers in this category, and only takes two hours to charge. While Minx Go is refuelling, it can charge a tablet or phone with the onboard USB charging port. Minx Go works with any phone, tablet or computer that supports Bluetooth including iPhone, iPad, Android smartphones and tablets, or just about any MacBook or laptop PC. Just pair with Minx Go, play your music and enjoy. Minx Go remembers up to 8 previous phones, tablets and computers so family and friends can easily connect and enjoy their favorite music.
Available in high gloss black or white, the Minx Go comes complete with a travel pouch and retails for $149.
For more info, please visit www.cambridgeaudio.com
