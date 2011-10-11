Electrocompaniet EMP 2 Multiplayer

Electrocompaniet’s recently announced Classic line, EMP 2 multiplayer, is now being released with a launch at the RMAF this month. The EMP 2 is a versatile player that supports all modern audio and video formats and media, including Blu-ray in 2D and 3D, CD, SACD, DVD and DVD Audio. Connection options allow for flexibility for use in both stereo and/or surround sound applications. The EMP 2 offers both single-ended, RCA phono and XLR balanced outputs.

Features:

Qdeo video processor from Marvell

SACD playback (stereo and multichannel) using DSD format

Separate balanced stereo output

Discrete class A output circuits

PCM format upscaling to 192kHz/24bit and DSD direct

Audio: Dolby True HD, DTS-HD Master

Video: True24p Video, Blu-ray 2D/3D, Full HD 1080p, BD-Live (Profile 2.0), BonusVIEW, HDMI 1.4a

Media: CD, DVD, SACD, DVD-Audio, Blu-ray (2D and 3D)

Streaming: DLNA Certified, Ethernet/WiFi

Connections: Dual HDMI 1.4a, eSATA, USB2.0, RS232 , Ethernet wired and wireless, 7.1ch audio, 2.0ch balanced, Composite & Component video

EMP 2 is available at an MSRP of: $3,999 U.S.

Look for more information at: www.electrocompaniet.no.

