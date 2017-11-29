Gold Note IS-1000 Integrated Amplifier

Gold Note calls its brand new IS-1000 a Super Integrated Amplifier because it’s a complete high-end stereo system — all you need to add is a pair of speakers. Boasting a beautiful aluminium chassis, the IS-1000 features a phono preamp, an high-quality DAC fitted with BurrBrown’s PCM 1796 chip, and a cutting edge streamer that will allow you to play music from the best online streaming services.

The IS-1000 is ROON Ready and features AirPlay, WiFi and Gold Note’s app available for iOS and Android: simply connect IS-1000 to your speakers, download the App and press Play.

At the heart of the IS-1000 a powerful integrated amplifier that offers 125/250W @8/4Ω developed using only the best audio grade components specifically chosen to deliver the ultimate performance.

Equally as impressive is the on-board advanced streamer based on the latest technology to guarantee perfect connectivity and access to high quality music on TIDAL, QOBUZ, SPOTIFY and DEEZER and also web radio with V-TUNER.

No other cables, no additional boxes. Just endless music in high resolution.

For more info, check out www.goldnote.it