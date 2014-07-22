Legacy Audio Silhouette On-Wall Speaker

Legacy Audio has just introduced a new on-wall/in-wall loudspeaker – the Silhouette. Though on-wall speakers are often dynamically constrained in the lower octaves due to their size and design, Legacy Audio’s new Sihouette has been designed specifically to overcome these challenges and deliver a sound with top-to-bottom slam. The three-way design uses a new 10” low-profile long-excursion woofer and pneumatically coupled radiator. A 7” silver/graphite midrange and 4” Legacy AMT ribbo mate to ensure a quick, clear and clean midrange and treble.

Measuring just 4.5” deep, it is sure to be a non-intrusive addition to any audio setup. Legacy has further subdued this speakers profile by using a anti-diffractive contoured edges. French cleat-mounting brackets make for quick installation on the wall surface.

Specifications:

Application: On-Wall Full Range for Mains or Side Channels

System Type: Three-way, passive radiator

Mounting: Wall mount with bracket

System Directivity: 60 degrees horizontally, 45 degrees vertically

Tweeter: 4” AMT

Midwoofer: 7” Silver/Graphite

Bass: 10” long throw low profile motor – 10” passive radiator

Frequency Response: 48-28k

Sensitivity: 92 dB (Room, @ 2.83V)

Crossover Frequency: 250 Hz, 2.5kHz

Inputs: 1 pair binding post, recessed cup

Dimensions: 36.6” H x 15.5” W x 4.5” D

Weight: 49 lbs each

The new Legacy Audio Silhouette On-Wall/In-Wall speaker will begin shipping September 2014 in a variety of wood veneers and can be ordered with either natural brushed or black anodized brushed side trim. Introductory MSRP is: $3,960/pair. Look for more details at: http://www.legacyaudio.com.