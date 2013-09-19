Marantz PM-14S1 Integrated Amplifier and SA-14S1 Super Audio CD Player and DAC

Marantz has just launched two new components in its premium Reference Series. The PM-14S1 Integrated Amplifier, which replaces the PM-15S2, offers the newest current feedback technology using Marantz’s unique HDAMs (hyper dynamic amplifier modules) to produce room-filling sound with exquisite nuances. The SA-14S1 Super Audio CD Player and DAC which replaces the SA-15S2, features a newly enhanced standalone DAC function which supports direct-stream digital (DSD) playback via USB-B, high resolution PCM via digital coax or fiber optic inputs. It also features analog audio circuits with Marantz’s exclusive HDAM modules for superior wide-range sound and expansive dynamic range.

PM-14S1 Integrated Amplifier ($3,499)

The PM-14S1 integrated amplifier delivers superb sound quality and operational versatility, and features exclusive Marantz technologies such as the HDAM (Hyper Dynamic Amplifier Module) discrete circuitry and current feedback topology. Featuring a massive power supply with a high current toroidal power transformer and high current Schottky Barrier Diodes in the rectifier circuit the PM-14S1 is rated at 90 watts per channel intro 8 ohms and 140 watts per channel into 4 ohms (both from 20 Hz-20kHz). A total of 24 HDAM units are employed throughout the amplifier including the line level stage, phono equalizer stage and power amplifier stages. The power amplifiers feature separated circuitry and dual massive heat sinks along with multiple discrete high current power transistors to deliver wide dynamic range and stability even with lower impedance speaker loads. The elegant remote control can also control the matching SA-14S1 Super Audio CD/CD player. And there is power amp direct input that allows the PM-14S1 to be used as a standalone power amplifier for even more system configuration versatility. Other audio advantages, high-quality sound enhancements, and useful functions include:

Newly designed Marantz original high-quality, high-purity copper speaker terminals

Rigid mechanical construction for anti-vibration

Double-layered bottom plate and aluminum die-cast foot

Toroidal transformer (650 VA)

Low-noise LCD display

Total sound balanced retuned with optimized parts

Linear control volume with new volume-control integrated circuit (IC)

Floating Control Bus System (FCBS) for bi-amp, multichannel configuration

Power amp direct input

Can be operated from an iPhone, iPod, or Android device using the Marantz Remote App in combination with the Marantz NA-11S1 network audio player (sold separately)

Auto standby, low power consumption in standby mode (less than 0.2W)

SA-14S1 Super Audio CD Player and DAC ($2,799)

The SA-14S1 is much more than a Super Audio CD player—it’s now equipped with a USB digital-to-analog converter (DAC) to support direct-stream digital (DSD) playback. To satisfy listeners’ growing interest in high-definition (HD) audio, this player accepts various formats of input signals and plays them back through its advanced digital audio circuitry to deliver music with exceptional sound quality. The audio circuitry employs Marantz’s exclusive HDAM and HDAM-SA2 in a hybrid configuration to achieve low noise and high speed. Marantz engineers have improved the player’s reproduction of musical details and spatial expression by using thorough isolation and filtering to shut out noise that enters sound from a PC. Listeners can now play music from DSD files or high-resolution sources. A new disc drive mechanism with superior vibration-absorbing, shock-resistant and sound isolation characteristics provides enhanced disc-reading accuracy. Again, for utmost convenience and ease of use, the newly designed remote control unit operates not only the SA-14S1 Super Audio CD Player but also the Marantz PM-14S1 Integrated Amplifier. Other audio advantages, high-quality sound enhancements, and useful functions include:

USB-B port works in asynchronous mode and can handle LPCM and DSD content

New disc drive mechanism to thoroughly suppress vibration

Xyron fiber-reinforced plastics (FRP) used for the disc tray in the new disc drive mechanism

Optical isolator eliminates influence of clock noise

Jitter reducer generates a low-jitter output clock from a jittery external clock source

Full discrete, high-quality headphone amplifier, featuring HDAM-SA2 and HDAM

Selectable digital filter

Can be used as a D/A converter with four digital inputs (USB-B, USB-A Coaxial, Optical)

Total sound balance retuned with optimized parts

192kHz/24bit high current audiophile D/A converter

Toroidal transformer (50 VA)

Rigid chassis and double-layered bottom plate, aluminum die-cast foot

High-purity, gold-plated copper RCA terminals

Low-noise LCD display

USB-A port on front for playback from an iPhone, iPod or USB device

Down-mix stereo playback of multichannel Super Audio CD discs

Can be operated from an iPhone, iPod, or Android device using the Marantz Remote

App in combination with the Marantz NA-11S1 network audio player (sold separately)

Super Audio CD-TEXT, MP3/WMA playback

Auto standby, low power consumption in standby mode (less than 0.3W)

