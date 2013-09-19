Marantz PM-14S1 Integrated Amplifier and SA-14S1 Super Audio CD Player and DAC

Marantz has just launched two new components in its premium Reference Series. The PM-14S1 Integrated Amplifier, which replaces the PM-15S2, offers the newest current feedback technology using Marantz’s unique HDAMs (hyper dynamic amplifier modules) to produce room-filling sound with exquisite nuances. The SA-14S1 Super Audio CD Player and DAC which replaces the SA-15S2, features a newly enhanced standalone DAC function which supports direct-stream digital (DSD) playback via USB-B, high resolution PCM via digital coax or fiber optic inputs. It also features analog audio circuits with Marantz’s exclusive HDAM modules for superior wide-range sound and expansive dynamic range.
PM-14S1 Integrated Amplifier ($3,499)
The PM-14S1 integrated amplifier delivers superb sound quality and operational versatility, and features exclusive Marantz technologies such as the HDAM (Hyper Dynamic Amplifier Module) discrete circuitry and current feedback topology. Featuring a massive power supply with a high current toroidal power transformer and high current Schottky Barrier Diodes in the rectifier circuit the PM-14S1 is rated at 90 watts per channel intro 8 ohms and 140 watts per channel into 4 ohms (both from 20 Hz-20kHz). A total of 24 HDAM units are employed throughout the amplifier including the line level stage, phono equalizer stage and power amplifier stages. The power amplifiers feature separated circuitry and dual massive heat sinks along with multiple discrete high current power transistors to deliver wide dynamic range and stability even with lower impedance speaker loads. The elegant remote control can also control the matching SA-14S1 Super Audio CD/CD player. And there is power amp direct input that allows the PM-14S1 to be used as a standalone power amplifier for even more system configuration versatility. Other audio advantages, high-quality sound enhancements, and useful functions include:
Newly designed Marantz original high-quality, high-purity copper speaker terminals
Rigid mechanical construction for anti-vibration
Double-layered bottom plate and aluminum die-cast foot
Toroidal transformer (650 VA)
Low-noise LCD display
Total sound balanced retuned with optimized parts
Linear control volume with new volume-control integrated circuit (IC)
Floating Control Bus System (FCBS) for bi-amp, multichannel configuration
Power amp direct input
Can be operated from an iPhone, iPod, or Android device using the Marantz Remote App in combination with the Marantz NA-11S1 network audio player (sold separately)
Auto standby, low power consumption in standby mode (less than 0.2W)
SA-14S1 Super Audio CD Player and DAC ($2,799)
The SA-14S1 is much more than a Super Audio CD player—it’s now equipped with a USB digital-to-analog converter (DAC) to support direct-stream digital (DSD) playback. To satisfy listeners’ growing interest in high-definition (HD) audio, this player accepts various formats of input signals and plays them back through its advanced digital audio circuitry to deliver music with exceptional sound quality. The audio circuitry employs Marantz’s exclusive HDAM and HDAM-SA2 in a hybrid configuration to achieve low noise and high speed. Marantz engineers have improved the player’s reproduction of musical details and spatial expression by using thorough isolation and filtering to shut out noise that enters sound from a PC. Listeners can now play music from DSD files or high-resolution sources. A new disc drive mechanism with superior vibration-absorbing, shock-resistant and sound isolation characteristics provides enhanced disc-reading accuracy. Again, for utmost convenience and ease of use, the newly designed remote control unit operates not only the SA-14S1 Super Audio CD Player but also the Marantz PM-14S1 Integrated Amplifier. Other audio advantages, high-quality sound enhancements, and useful functions include:
USB-B port works in asynchronous mode and can handle LPCM and DSD content
New disc drive mechanism to thoroughly suppress vibration
Xyron fiber-reinforced plastics (FRP) used for the disc tray in the new disc drive mechanism
Optical isolator eliminates influence of clock noise
Jitter reducer generates a low-jitter output clock from a jittery external clock source
Full discrete, high-quality headphone amplifier, featuring HDAM-SA2 and HDAM
Selectable digital filter
Can be used as a D/A converter with four digital inputs (USB-B, USB-A Coaxial, Optical)
Total sound balance retuned with optimized parts
192kHz/24bit high current audiophile D/A converter
Toroidal transformer (50 VA)
Rigid chassis and double-layered bottom plate, aluminum die-cast foot
High-purity, gold-plated copper RCA terminals
Low-noise LCD display
USB-A port on front for playback from an iPhone, iPod or USB device
Down-mix stereo playback of multichannel Super Audio CD discs
Can be operated from an iPhone, iPod, or Android device using the Marantz Remote
App in combination with the Marantz NA-11S1 network audio player (sold separately)
Super Audio CD-TEXT, MP3/WMA playback
Auto standby, low power consumption in standby mode (less than 0.3W)
For more info, check out www.marantz.com
Although web-sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we feel they are truly really worth a go through, so possess a look.
legitimate work home jobs no startup fee
[…]very handful of websites that occur to be detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly well worth checking out[…]
viagra
[…]we came across a cool website that you may take pleasure in. Take a search in case you want[…]
IT Support
[…]Here are several of the internet sites we suggest for our visitors[…]
Finger Sex Toys
…
buttplug
[…]Here are several of the web-sites we advocate for our visitors[…]
anal toys
[…]always a big fan of linking to bloggers that I enjoy but really don’t get a great deal of link really like from[…]
What Are
[…]please pay a visit to the web pages we stick to, which includes this a single, because it represents our picks from the web[…]
What Are
[…]Here are some of the websites we recommend for our visitors[…]
The Way To Happiness
…
http://drjaydani.com/
[…]just beneath, are various entirely not associated web sites to ours, on the other hand, they are surely really worth going over[…]
cut resistant gloves
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated data, nonetheless definitely worth taking a look, whoa did one particular find out about Mid East has got much more problerms also […]
home decor
[…]usually posts some pretty intriguing stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
David Miscavige
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated information, nonetheless actually really worth taking a search, whoa did one learn about Mid East has got much more problerms also […]
Usually posts some incredibly intriguing stuff like this. If you are new to this site.
anal sex
[…]just beneath, are quite a few entirely not connected web pages to ours, however, they may be surely worth going over[…]
Personality Test
[…]just beneath, are quite a few totally not connected websites to ours, on the other hand, they may be surely really worth going over[…]
Personality Test Online FREE
[…]check beneath, are some entirely unrelated web-sites to ours, nevertheless, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
amazon ebooks
[…]please pay a visit to the sites we stick to, which includes this one, because it represents our picks in the web[…]
daughter sex stories
[…]Every the moment in a though we pick blogs that we read. Listed below would be the most recent sites that we select […]
Las Vegas Hair Loss Treatment
[…]please pay a visit to the web-sites we stick to, such as this one, as it represents our picks from the web[…]
…Websites you should visit
[…]Wow, superb weblog structure! How lengthy have you ever been running a blog for?[…]
Body Detox
[…]one of our visitors not long ago recommended the following website[…]
How to clean your system
…
…Trackback: More Informations on that topic
[…]The whole look of your web site is fantastic, let well as the content material![…]
full software download for pc
[…]one of our visitors recently suggested the following website[…]
…Additional Information ca be found here
[…]you make blogging glance[…]
free software download for windows 8
[…]The information talked about in the post are a number of the very best obtainable […]
10 Minute Fat Loss Review
[…]very handful of web sites that occur to be in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely worth checking out[…]
Drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers
[…]Every as soon as inside a while we opt for blogs that we study. Listed beneath would be the newest websites that we select […]
Jynxbox
…
penis pump
[…]please visit the web-sites we stick to, including this 1, because it represents our picks in the web[…]
Thruster Sex Toy
[…]just beneath, are quite a few totally not related web-sites to ours, on the other hand, they may be surely worth going over[…]
How does the mind work
…
programas descargar para windows 8
…
ways to make money
[…]very few web-sites that occur to become in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly well worth checking out[…]
customer service jobs from home
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
KODI
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated data, nevertheless really worth taking a search, whoa did a single learn about Mid East has got a lot more problerms also […]
free casino slots
[…]although internet websites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we feel they may be basically really worth a go as a result of, so possess a look[…]
European River Cruises
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
Go Here
[…]that would be the end of this report. Right here you will find some sites that we assume you will enjoy, just click the links over[…]
…For further Information click here
[…]The whole glance of your web site is fantastic, let well as the content![…]
…Take a look for more Information on that topic
[…]you make blogging glance[…]
suction cup
[…]always a large fan of linking to bloggers that I like but really don’t get a whole lot of link like from[…]
buy email address leads
[…]The information and facts mentioned inside the post are several of the best accessible […]
nighty
[…]Every the moment in a while we pick blogs that we study. Listed beneath would be the most up-to-date web-sites that we choose […]
wu841
http://www.parts-dell.cc/product-detail/dell-oem-original-latitude-e7240-e7250-4-cell-laptop-battery-45wh-wd52h
pc games free download for windows 7
…
free software download for pc
…
福井歯医者
[…]although web-sites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they’re in fact worth a go via, so have a look[…]
Pips Wizard Pro Review
[…]just beneath, are a lot of totally not connected web sites to ours, having said that, they are certainly really worth going over[…]
Texas Divorce Efile
…
classic coffee
[…]Here are several of the sites we suggest for our visitors[…]
Public Surplus
[…]Every after in a even though we pick blogs that we read. Listed beneath would be the most current sites that we select […]
Best paddle
[…]we came across a cool site that you simply might love. Take a look when you want[…]
Fetish Restraints,
[…]please go to the web pages we follow, including this one particular, because it represents our picks through the web[…]
gourmet coffee of kona
Buy the most awarded Gourmet Kona Brands! Direct from Kona buys on strong farm fresh ground Gourmet Coffee or Gourmet Kona Coffee Beans.
RMUTT Thailand
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated information, nonetheless really worth taking a look, whoa did one particular master about Mid East has got a lot more problerms as well […]
Home Entertainment
[…]please visit the sites we follow, such as this 1, because it represents our picks in the web[…]
Calgary website designers
This is Global iTech Systems – web design, web development, SEO, ecommerce website company in Calgary
baby clothes
[…]we came across a cool internet site that you simply may possibly delight in. Take a look in the event you want[…]
penis numbing
[…]below you will discover the link to some web-sites that we believe you need to visit[…]