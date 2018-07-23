NOVO July /August 2018 Digital Issue

Check out the latest issue of the NOVO Magazine!

Features inside this issue:

  • Where’s My Oasis? The Search For the Ultimate Social VR Experience
  • How To Build A Great Sounding 2-Channel System For $5,000
  • The Journey to Higher Quality Audio with Nordost Leif Cables: Part 3
  • Shifting Cultural Acceptance of Privacy Invasion
  • Adventures In Sound With The Totem Tribe Tower Speakers

Reviews inside this issue:

  • Gold Note P-1000 Solid State Preamplifier
  • Roksan Audio K3 Integrated Amplifier
  • Audeze LCD2 Classic Headphones

Click the green VIEW button above to open this issue or view this issue using one of these apps:

Tablet / Smartphone Editions: CANADA HiFi app | Magzster app (iOS or Andriod) | PressReader app (iOS or Andriod)
Computers: PDF Edition (For printing and reading on your screen)

