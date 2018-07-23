NOVO July /August 2018 Digital Issue

Check out the latest issue of the NOVO Magazine!

Features inside this issue:

Where’s My Oasis? The Search For the Ultimate Social VR Experience

How To Build A Great Sounding 2-Channel System For $5,000

The Journey to Higher Quality Audio with Nordost Leif Cables: Part 3

Shifting Cultural Acceptance of Privacy Invasion

Adventures In Sound With The Totem Tribe Tower Speakers

Reviews inside this issue:

Gold Note P-1000 Solid State Preamplifier

Roksan Audio K3 Integrated Amplifier

Audeze LCD2 Classic Headphones

