Onkyo W800BT BlueTooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones

Onkyo has just unveiled a new an innovative in-ear headphone product – the Onkyo W800BT, which they company says is the “world’s first True Wireless in-ear headphone”. These new in-ear buds have no cables, whatsoever. Simply a left and right ear-bud to insert and the sound experience can begin.
Each of the W800BT earpieces incorporates an Ø8.6mm high-powered driver that delivers a balanced sound across a frequency range of 6Hz – 22kHz. The closed acoustic architecture results in a clear and accurate audio experience with passive noise isolation. The right earpiece includes a microphone to enable hands-free calls and can be used with any Bluetooth-enabled device. The W800BT also features a charging case to store headphones with its own internal battery, giving consumers the added convenience of four recharges.
Onkyo W800BT Details:
•8.6mm neodymium drivers
•Closed acoustic architecture
•6Hz – 22kHz
•Sensitivity –107dB
•Impedance – 16Ω
•True wireless independent in-ear headphones
•Charging case included for 4 recharges
•40 hours standby time
•Microphone included in right earpiece
The Onkyo W800BT in-ear wireless headphones will be available in North America for $299.99 U.S. beginning this March 2016. Look for more information at: http://www.onkyo.ca
