Onkyo W800BT BlueTooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones



Onkyo has just unveiled a new an innovative in-ear headphone product – the Onkyo W800BT, which they company says is the “world’s first True Wireless in-ear headphone”. These new in-ear buds have no cables, whatsoever. Simply a left and right ear-bud to insert and the sound experience can begin.

Each of the W800BT earpieces incorporates an Ø8.6mm high-powered driver that delivers a balanced sound across a frequency range of 6Hz – 22kHz. The closed acoustic architecture results in a clear and accurate audio experience with passive noise isolation. The right earpiece includes a microphone to enable hands-free calls and can be used with any Bluetooth-enabled device. The W800BT also features a charging case to store headphones with its own internal battery, giving consumers the added convenience of four recharges.



Onkyo W800BT Details:

•8.6mm neodymium drivers

•Closed acoustic architecture

•6Hz – 22kHz

•Sensitivity –107dB

•Impedance – 16Ω

•True wireless independent in-ear headphones

•Charging case included for 4 recharges

•40 hours standby time

•Microphone included in right earpiece

The Onkyo W800BT in-ear wireless headphones will be available in North America for $299.99 U.S. beginning this March 2016. Look for more information at: http://www.onkyo.ca