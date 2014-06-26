Pioneer Elite VSX-44 and VSX-80 Home Theater Receivers

Pioneer has just added two new affordable Elite AV receivers designed with custom installers in mind. Both models offer great installation flexibility, support for the latest high quality audio and video formats, and ease-of-use. The VSX-44 is priced at $549.99 and the VSX-80 is priced at $749.99 (available this July).

Both models provide installation friendly attributes as well as optimal listening and viewing performance features including the recently announced HDMI 2.0 specification for the highest video signal transfer available, Roku Ready certification, ESS SABRE Premier Audio DAC, RS-232 and IP Control (VSX-80 only), expanded multi-zone and multi-source management and functionality, multi-channel high resolution playback, 4K 60P Ultra HD compatibility, and Pioneer’s proprietary iControlAV5 App. Highlight of the new models include:

Advanced Connectivity

– Pioneer incorporates HDMI 2.0 into its line of Elite receivers, bringing the latest advances in consumer entertainment into the home. Finalized in September 2013, version 2.0 of the HDMI specification offers a significant increase in signal bandwidth, now up to 18Gbps. The increased bandwidth provides support for new features such as 4K60p 4:4:4 color support . 4:4:4 color support offers viewers the highest quality color reproduction available in content today, with no color loss when images are displayed on compatible 4K televisions screens. The ability to pass through a very high bandwidth signal without downgrading the image means that Pioneer receivers will serve as the perfect entertainment hub. Roku Ready Certified – Both models are Roku Ready certified, expanding the user’s world of entertainment with access to more than 1,000 entertainment channels of streaming movies, music, TV shows, news, sports and more. Utilizing the receiver’s built-in MHL Connection located at the rear of the Elite receivers, users can simply plug in a Roku Streaming Stick to start using the device. For additional convenience, both models offer full control of the service from a Roku stick via the receiver’s remote control as well as the new iControlAV5 app.

Performance Enhancements

– The VSX-80 incorporates the highly rated ES9006S DAC (192kHz/24-bit) to bring true professional digital audio into the home for unparalleled audio performance. The new DAC produces outstanding sound quality with a warm, more natural audio reproduction, as well as a linear response resulting in audio with substantially less jitter. Advanced MCACC with Subwoofer EQ (VSX-80) – Pioneer developed its MCACC technology more than 10 years ago with the help of professional recording studios. Advanced MCACC built into the new models helps create the optimum acoustic environment for movies and music. The receivers use a microphone (included) and a subwoofer EQ (new for 2014 on the VSX-80) to compensate for differences in speaker sizes, output levels, and distances from the user’s listening positions automatically.

Installation and Simplified Operability

Both receivers are built for maximum installation flexibility, offering a variety of multi-zone set-up configurations, providing simultaneous entertainment for up to three zones. The VSX-44 provides powered multi-zone with an analog signal to a secondary area while the VSX-80 offers powered multi-zone with a audio signal to another room utilizing a network source such as Spotify, vTuner or Pandora, in addition to supplying a third zone (HDZone) with a HDMI video signal. All seven speaker outputs can be reconfigured six different ways, including a true 7.2-channel speaker setup or a full 5.2-channel with the extra outputs used to power a completely different zone altogether, all controllable from the receiver and/or a user’s portable device via the iControlAV5 App. iControlAV5 Application – Pioneer developed iControlAV5, a new app enabling wireless control over the features and functionalities of 2012, 2013 and 2014 line of the receivers from the convenience of various portable digital devices. The app incorporates multiple controls from basic volume adjustments and input selection to advanced features such as equalizer adjustments and management of audio settings and modes, including full control of the Roku Streaming Stick. With the VSX-80, iControlAV5 adds AV Scaling, enabling manual override of a television’s native setting for easy adjustment of video scaling. The app is available at no cost from www.AppStore.com or the App Store for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. The app is also available in Google Play ( www.GooglePlay.com ) for Android devices.

