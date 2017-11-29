SVS Launches 4000 Series Subwoofers

SVS has just announced the 4000 Series subwoofers, three new models loaded with advanced features and technology, at a price that redefines the cost of entry into reference quality bass for music and home theater fans. SVS 4000 Series subwoofers borrow heavily from the flagship SVS 16-Ultra Series.

Comprised of the SB-4000 sealed cabinet subwoofer, PB-4000 ported cabinet subwoofer and the PC-4000 ported cylinder cabinet subwoofer, each new SVS model features advancements to the driver, amplifier, cabinet and overall user experience that outpace anything available in the industry. The result is massive and effortless low frequency output below the threshold of human hearing, with accuracy in frequency response and pinpoint speed in transients, priced below lesser performing “reference” subwoofers.

Powering the 4000 Series is a commanding and sophisticated Sledge STA-1200D amplifier that combines the high current output of discrete MOSFETs with Class D efficiency. The unique design unleashes nearly limitless on-demand power while maintaining precise driver control, so the 4000 Series can be pushed beyond reference playback levels without flinching, and still achieve accurate frequency response.

Harnessing the fathomless power of the Sledge amplifier is a 50 MHz Analog Devices Audio DSP with 56bit filtering, the most sophisticated DSP engine ever used in a home audio subwoofer. The vast processing power enables pristine output and refinement that’s true to the source material. The ideal amount of acoustic energy is produced at just the right moment with no overhang, at the exact playback level and frequency the artist, director or sound engineer intended. The DSP also unlocks subwoofer intelligence through precise tuning features, optimized frequency response curves, sophisticated user controls and more.

Drivers in the 4000 Series subwoofers are built for serious output and punishment. The proprietary SVS design features a dual ferrite magnet motor assembly weighing nearly 40 lbs. and delivering immense magnetic force to a 13.5-inch drive unit with long-throw parabolic surround for extreme excursion, SPLs and longevity. A lightweight and rigid composite cone with glass fiber dustcap moves massive amounts of air to create tactile sonic energy without ever flexing or losing control. The result is pinpoint accurate frequency response and speed in transients, even at the most intense listening levels.

Launched originally with the flagship SVS 16-Ultra subwoofers, the 4000 Series also feature convenient control and custom presets via the SVS subwoofer DSP smartphone app for Apple and Android devices. The SVS app controls polarity, room gain, phase alignment, volume, parametric EQs and stores custom music, home theater and other presets for easy one-touch tuning. It’s the simplest way to optimize bass response below the limits of human hearing from any seat in the house. No more back and forth from the subwoofer to the listening position to calibrate. For added convenience, bi-directional feedback shows updates in real time on both the app and subwoofer interface and Bluetooth connectivity allows adjustments to be made when the subwoofer is not in sight. Control is also available via IR remote and a front panel display.

Active Power Factor Correction (PFC) within the 4000 Series serves as a line conditioner, surge suppressor and voltage regulator, letting the amplifier deal with wide voltage fluctuations and ensuring the subwoofers operate flawlessly on any household circuit no matter how unstable the incoming current. An isolated circuit within each subwoofer creates a vanishingly low noise floor by eliminating the potential for ground loop hums from outside components resulting in absolute sonic transparency.

Subwoofers capable of such extreme performance levels require equally formidable cabinet designs so the 4000 Series are built with double thick MDF and rigid internal bracing to support the drive unit and ensure an acoustically inert environment. The highly reinforced internal design eliminates any chance of coloration or resonance from the cabinet, even when the deepest low frequencies are played at reference sound pressure levels.

The 4000 Series starts shipping in early December 2017. The SB-4000 and PB-4000 are available in a premium black ash or piano gloss black finishes and come standard with a protective, non-resonant steel mesh grille. The PC-4000 features a piano gloss black top cap.

Pricing for the 4000 Series Subwoofers:

SB-4000: Premium Black Ash – $1,499.99, Piano Gloss Black – $1599.99

PB-4000: Premium Black Ash – $1,899.99, Piano Gloss Black – $1999.99

PC-4000: Piano Gloss Black – $1799.99

For more info, check out www.svsound.com