TEAC & M2TECH

Effective February 1, 2011, TEAC America, Inc. became the exclusive importer / distributor in the USA for products made by M2TECH of Italy.
Products currently include a family of high resolution USB audio adapters for PC and Apple/Mac HDD playback (streaming media), and a very unique full featured 32 bit /384 kHz DAC.
Products can be ordered through mid to high end TEAC and Esoteric dealers.
Products available include:
• USB to digital S/PDIF RCA audio adapter at 24bit/192kHz
• USB to digital S/PDIF BNC audio adapter at 24bit/192kHz
• USB and TosLink to S/PDIF RCA and BNC, and to AES/EBU connectors, synchronous and asynchronous operation at 24bit/192kHz
• Full featured audio DAC, at up to 32 bit/ 384 kHz sampling. USB, Toslink, S/PDIF RCA and BNC, XLR?AES/EBU inputs, L+R analog RCA outputs. Synchronous and asynchronous operation.
Pricing is available through dealers.
More details at: http://esoteric.teac.com
Rajesh Khanna A To Z All Mp3 Songs
website renting
