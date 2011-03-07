TEAC & M2TECH

Effective February 1, 2011, TEAC America, Inc. became the exclusive importer / distributor in the USA for products made by M2TECH of Italy.

Products currently include a family of high resolution USB audio adapters for PC and Apple/Mac HDD playback (streaming media), and a very unique full featured 32 bit /384 kHz DAC.

Products can be ordered through mid to high end TEAC and Esoteric dealers.

Products available include:

• USB to digital S/PDIF RCA audio adapter at 24bit/192kHz

• USB to digital S/PDIF BNC audio adapter at 24bit/192kHz

• USB and TosLink to S/PDIF RCA and BNC, and to AES/EBU connectors, synchronous and asynchronous operation at 24bit/192kHz

• Full featured audio DAC, at up to 32 bit/ 384 kHz sampling. USB, Toslink, S/PDIF RCA and BNC, XLR?AES/EBU inputs, L+R analog RCA outputs. Synchronous and asynchronous operation.

Pricing is available through dealers.

More details at: http://esoteric.teac.com