Tributaries Aurora HDMI Cable

Tributaries has announced their all-new Aurora active fiber optic HDMI cable. The new Aurora HDMI cable has been certified by DPL Labs up to 18Gbps in lengths up to 30m (98.4ft).
With the arrival of UHD Premium content, 4K/60, 10-bit color with HDR, the necessity of an HDMI cable that can carry data rates of 18Gbps has become critical. The new Samsung SUHD Bluray Player is available; UHD Bluray discs will be available from Amazon by March 1. Currently, Kaleidescape has available for download from their Store UHD movies with HDR/10-bit content. To successfully play this content requires cables capable of transporting data rates of 18Gbps. The days of good’nuf cables are coming to an end. Only cables that are designed, engineered and manufactured to the highest standards using the best components will work in this new world of UHD Premium content.
Engineered as a hybrid fiber optic cable, Aurora is a marvel of electro-optical engineering combining the best of worlds, glass and copper. Glass transports the video/audio/clock and control signals while the copper carries the Digital Display Channel (DDC) responsible for the 2-way communication of EDID and HDCP. The components required for the electrical/optical/electrical conversions are efficiently contained in the connector head shells. Power is provided byway of a USB connection that can be used with a separate 5-volt power supply or by any USB2 port.
The brain of the cable, originally designed for military applications, is an optical microchip encased in the HDMI source-connector. Imbedded in the microchip are 4 vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers, VCSELs, semiconductor-based laser diodes that emit a highly efficient optical beam perpendicular to the fiber surface. Each TMDS modulated beam is reflected off a mirror and injected into a multi mode fiber optic glass material producing 4 TMDS optic channels. The channels are surrounded by highly reflective OM3 (10Gig) cladding. The sink-end connector houses the Photo Diode receptors that decode the TMDS modulated light beams and convert them back to an electrical HDMI signal.
MSRP on Aurora HDMI Cable (U.S. dollars):
10 m / 33 ft: $1,350.00.
15 m / 49 ft: $1,500.00
20 m / 66 ft: $1,650.00
25 m / 82 ft: $1,800.00
30 m / 98 ft: $1,950.00
Look for more information on the Aurora HDMI Cable and other products by Tributaries at: http://www.tributariescable.com
