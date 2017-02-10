VIZIO SmartCast™ Crave Multi-Room Wireless Speakers Now Available in Canada

VIZIO has just announced the availability of its latest SmartCast Crave audio collection in the Canadian market. Comprised of two separate wireless speaker models – the Crave Pro and Crave 360 – the Crave audio collection features Chromecast built-in, allowing users to stream their favorite tunes from Chromecast-enabled audio apps they already know and love such as Google Play Music and Spotify2. The Crave Pro is a stationary speaker designed to fill a room with powerful 2.1 channels of audio enhanced by dual integrated subwoofers, while the Crave 360 delivers a portable option, featuring 360˚ omnidirectional audio, great for moving from room to room or into the backyard, garage or patio. The VIZIO SmartCast Crave Pro and Crave 360 Speakers are offered at $409.99 (CAN) and $339.99 (CAN) respectively, and are rolling out to Costco.ca and Amazon.ca.

Equipped with multi-room capabilities, users can connect multiple Crave speakers over WiFi throughout the home to either listen in unison, or play different songs in different rooms3. To make controlling even simpler, the Crave collection is conveniently controlled by the VIZIO SmartCast app. Simply download the VIZIO SmartCast app and transform any iOS or AndroidTM mobile device into a powerful touchscreen remote. With Chromecast built-in, listeners can tap the Cast button from any Chromecast-enabled audio app to stream their favorite tunes to any Crave speaker. While conventional speakers typically connect solely via Bluetooth, the VIZIO Crave collection allows consumers to stream their favorite music, podcasts and internet radio stations over WiFi. When streaming over WiFi, users can multi-task on their mobile device without interrupting a song. Bluetooth is also integrated into all VIZIO Crave audio products as an alternative option to WiFi streaming.

For consumers seeking powerful, room-filling audio quality, the VIZIO SmartCast Crave Pro Speaker delivers crisp, lush sound with deep bass. With a satin aluminum finish, the Crave Pro sits perfectly on an office bookshelf or living room side table. Crystal clear 2.1 channels of audio brings listeners’ favorite songs to life with custom-crafted speaker drivers that produce up to 102 dB4 of dynamic sound and an integrated dual subwoofer pumping out bass as low as 40 Hz.

For those who want flexibility to move music around the home, consumers will appreciate the VIZIO SmartCast Crave 360 Speaker. Delivering 360˚ omnidirectional 2.1 channels of audio, the Crave 360 houses custom-crafted speaker drivers that produce up to 95 dB3 of dynamic sound with bass output as low as 50Hz. The portable speaker comes with a wireless charging base and plays up to 8 hours5 of music on battery power so music can be streamed anywhere in the home using WiFi or Bluetooth. In addition, the Crave 360 boasts a leather carrying strap for secure, grab-and-go convenience.

While both the Crave Pro and Crave 360 work seamlessly with the VIZIO SmartCast app, both speakers also feature a sleek, glass touch dial that allows users to tap to play, swipe to skip and twist to increase or decrease volume levels6 for quick, easy access and control.

For more please visit www.VIZIO.ca.

VIZIO SmartCast Crave Pro Multi-Room Speaker (SP70-D5) MSRP $409.99 (CAN)

VIZIO SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Speaker (SP50-D5) MSRP $339.99 (CAN)