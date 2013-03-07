Walker Audio Proscenium Black Diamond V Turntable

Walker Audio, a manufacturer of high-end audio products, has just introduced their new Proscenium Black Diamond V turntable.
The Proscenium Black Diamond V (PBD V) incorporates enhancements to the air supply, record clamp and motor base assembly. In addition, Walker Audio has just discovered a new specially-treated, fine-grained crystalline material, that reduces static build-up and cancels the effect of virtually all EMI, RFI and microwaves. This new material is now employed at strategic locations on the PBD V. Walker Audio claims that the effect of this new material is a dramatic reduction in the noise floor and prevention of distortion induced by ambient electrical noise.
The PBD V turntable is friction-free due to the air-bearing arm and platter, resonance-free due to its adjustable air suspension, electrical-noise-free due to the PBD V upgrades and the linear-tracking arm plays records exactly the way they’re made, eliminating tracking errors.
The result is the most accurate, realistic-sounding turntable ever made. The sound is amazing with the blackest of black backgrounds, transparency is crystal-clear, dynamics are explosive, soundstaging is expansive and the bass is profound. Many considered the previous PBD turntable to be the best turntable in the world, but the new Proscenium Black Diamond V is an uncompromised work of audio art that has to be experienced to be believed.
All previously-purchased Walker Proscenium turntables can be upgraded to the Black Diamond V specs. The new Proscenium Black Diamond V turntable is priced at $105,000.00 USD. For more information visit www.WalkerAudio.com.
hot movies
[…]Here is a superb Weblog You may Obtain Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
Vibrating Finger
[…]here are some links to websites that we link to for the reason that we believe they’re really worth visiting[…]
g spot stimulation
[…]The data talked about within the article are some of the most effective out there […]
Samsung
[…]The information talked about within the article are several of the best available […]
anal sex toys
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
anal beads
[…]Here are a few of the internet sites we advise for our visitors[…]
Basic Human Rights
[…]the time to read or stop by the material or web-sites we’ve linked to below the[…]
HRW
[…]just beneath, are several totally not connected internet sites to ours, however, they are certainly really worth going over[…]
Happiness
[…]Here is an excellent Blog You might Obtain Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
cut resistant gloves
[…]always a massive fan of linking to bloggers that I like but do not get a lot of link really like from[…]
fetish sex
…
Online Personality Test FREE
[…]one of our visitors lately proposed the following website[…]
Personality Test Online FREE
[…]very few internet sites that transpire to be in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly really worth checking out[…]
best sellers books
…
операции на дебело черво и стомах
[…]the time to study or go to the subject material or internet sites we’ve linked to beneath the[…]
Full body cleanse
[…]we came across a cool web-site that you simply may love. Take a look if you want[…]
Las Vegas Hair Loss Treatment
[…]the time to read or go to the content or web-sites we’ve linked to below the[…]
10 Minute Fat Loss Review
[…]the time to read or stop by the material or web-sites we have linked to beneath the[…]
legit online jobs with no fees
…
huge discounts
[…]please stop by the web sites we adhere to, such as this 1, because it represents our picks through the web[…]
W Hotel
[…]always a significant fan of linking to bloggers that I love but really don’t get a whole lot of link appreciate from[…]
cloud ibox
[…]please go to the web sites we comply with, including this one particular, as it represents our picks in the web[…]
full download for windows
[…]just beneath, are several absolutely not associated websites to ours, having said that, they are certainly really worth going over[…]
Online personality test
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated data, nevertheless actually really worth taking a search, whoa did one particular study about Mid East has got additional problerms as well […]
best nipple clamps
[…]very few web sites that take place to be comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly really worth checking out[…]
インフルエンザ
[…]just beneath, are various totally not related sites to ours, nonetheless, they may be certainly worth going over[…]
Coffee Pots Moka Style
[…]Here are a few of the web pages we recommend for our visitors[…]
Tax deductible gift card donation
…
herpes awareness group
[…]Here is a good Blog You may Locate Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
Trenda – Pop Culture, News, Entertainment
[…]below you will uncover the link to some web-sites that we believe you should visit[…]
android games free download
[…]check beneath, are some completely unrelated internet sites to ours, however, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
mdansby
…
slot gratis on line senza scaricare
[…]that would be the end of this write-up. Right here you will obtain some websites that we think you will enjoy, just click the hyperlinks over[…]
mdansby software
[…]we came across a cool website which you could possibly appreciate. Take a look when you want[…]
free pc games download full version for windows 7
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web-sites that we link to mainly because we consider they’re really worth visiting[…]
paintless dent removal training
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated information, nevertheless really really worth taking a appear, whoa did a single discover about Mid East has got more problerms also […]
Vibrator
[…]Here are a few of the web sites we recommend for our visitors[…]
pc games free download for windows 10
[…]The details talked about within the report are a number of the top obtainable […]
福井歯医者
[…]below you will uncover the link to some web sites that we consider you need to visit[…]
福井歯医者
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
Dentist London
[…]always a significant fan of linking to bloggers that I appreciate but do not get lots of link enjoy from[…]
pc games free download full version for windows xp
[…]although web-sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they may be essentially worth a go as a result of, so possess a look[…]
pc games free download full version for windows 7
[…]just beneath, are quite a few completely not associated web sites to ours, nonetheless, they may be certainly worth going over[…]
Penis Extension
[…]just beneath, are several completely not connected internet sites to ours, having said that, they may be surely worth going over[…]
Texas Divorce Efile
…
Childwall
[…]that is the finish of this post. Here you will discover some websites that we believe you will value, just click the hyperlinks over[…]
Surrey removals
[…]Every after inside a whilst we decide on blogs that we study. Listed below are the latest sites that we select […]
Shops for sale
[…]usually posts some pretty exciting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
Red Dildo
…
residential voip service pickering
[…]although web-sites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they may be truly worth a go via, so have a look[…]
WS-C3560-8PC-S
[…]just beneath, are many entirely not associated web pages to ours, nevertheless, they’re certainly really worth going over[…]
ways to earn money from home
[…]check beneath, are some absolutely unrelated web sites to ours, nonetheless, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
escort penang
Malaysia best escort and massage agency in KL and PJ
casino games
[…]one of our guests a short while ago proposed the following website[…]
Here are some of the websites we advise for our visitors.