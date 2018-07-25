Yanu Robotic Bartender – The Bartender of the Future

Say goodbye to competing for the attention of the bartender at a busy bar! Yanu is a fully autonomous AI empowered robot that is far more efficient than any measly human bartender. It serves drinks, handles payments, asks patrons for ID and is capable of conversation. The designers say that Yanu has an almost supernatural, yet very real, personality that is a pleasure to communicate with. He is designed to serve up to 200 drinks per hour and stocks up to 2000 drinks and cocktails at a time. Plus, Yanu looks like he’s straight out of a sci-fi world. If this is what the future looks like, sign us up! www.yanu.ai