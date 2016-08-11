YG Acoustics Sonja XV Loudspeaker System



YG Acoustics has announced its latest creation, the Sonja XV. The Sonja XV is a four-tower version of the company’s own Sonja. Why now? Well, the new Sonja XV has been developed, named and introduced now to commemorate YG Acoustics 15 (XV) year anniversary, which will happen on Feb. 20, 2017.

The new Sonja XV takes everything the company has learned, its innovative technologies and designs and brings it together to achieve an entirely new sonic benchmark.

Innovations include, first and foremost, a breakthrough tweeter made in-house, and proprietary cost-no-object bass inductors. These enhancements, together with an ability to move near-limitless amounts of air, result in an effortless listening experience that is typically only associated with a live musical performance.

The bass, mid-bass and midrange units are made in-house using YG Acoustics’ proprietary BilletCore technology: the drivers are precisely machined out of massive slabs of aircraft-grade aluminum. This unique process offers overwhelmingly superior dynamics, musical delicacy and low distortion due to industry-leading rigidity and accuracy (tight tolerances). A pair of Sonja™ XV utilizes a total of 18 BilletCore drivers.

The brand new BilletDome tweeter is YG Acoustics’ most complex mechanical invention to date: a resonance-free soft dome is supported by a stiff, light airframe machined from aluminum billet. The airframe weighs a mere 30 milligrams (a thousandth of an ounce), but its critical sections are up to 14 times thicker than a typical hard dome, so its structural strength is vastly superior even to domes made of the most exotic hard materials. Finally, a tweeter that ends the age-old debate of hard versus soft, by combining the best of both.

The tweeter’s motor is YG Acoustics’ ingenious ForgeCore system: in-house CNC-cutting introduces sophisticated 3D geometries into the magnet system. The resulting improvement is greatly reduced distortion and a sense of ease to the sound.

YG Acoustics crossover circuits are all created using proprietary software developed entirely in-house. DualCoherent technology provides the best frequency response and relative phase available. Competing speakers are optimized in either the frequency domain (most common) or time domain. Only YG Acoustics™ has the ability to optimize both domains simultaneously.

Sonja XV’s bass crossover uses a brand new technology: ViseCoil inductors are CNC-wound in-house, then encased in a viselike milled structure to eliminate vibration and tighten tolerances. Residual loss is reduced by 24%, and linearity is improved by 60%. The result is better control over the woofers, far greater bass impact, and an easier job for most amplifiers.

Sonja XV’s mid and tweeter crossover uses ToroAir technology: in-house CNC-wound toroidal air-core inductors are unique in eliminating crosstalk (cross-contamination) common in crossover circuits. The result is preservation of high-frequency detail without harshness, brightness or sibilance.

Sonja XV’s exquisite cabinet combines visual refinement with over-engineering. It is constructed of precision-machined aircraft-grade aluminum alloy. This material, using vibration-free pressurized assembly, allows for the most acoustically desirable enclosure achievable. The multilayered structure is optimized for each module’s specific frequency range. This ensures the lowest vibration achievable, even at extreme volume levels.

FocusedElimination anti-resonance technology keeps mechanical losses lower than any competing speaker, by combining the minimized turbulence of a sealed design with the low friction otherwise associated with enclosure-free concepts.

YG Acoustics speakers are not voiced. All measurements are verified using extensive listening tests, but the speakers are not artificially manipulated. YG Acoustics™ speakers simply convey the recording – nothing more, nothing less.

The end-result: Sonja XV is the closest that YG Acoustics has ever come to the natural sound of a live performance. It will be heard by few and attained by even fewer, but those who hear it will likely echo the statement that YG

Expansions and Upgrades

Existing pairs of YG Acoustics Sonja can be expanded to Sonja XV, without the need to replace the speakers.

Sonja XV, in addition to its state-of-the-art two-channel (stereo) performance, is also fully compatible with multichannel audio and home-theater systems. Sonja XV can also be combined with speakers from YG Acoustics™’ other lines for properly phase-coherent multichannel systems.

The new Sonja XV will be available at a MSRP of: $265,900 U.S./pair. Look for more details on this product at: http://www.yg-acoustics.com