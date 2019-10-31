American Sound Distribution Intros WADAX Atlantis Digital Line to North America October 31st, 2019 | Home |

American Sound Distribution proudly introduces the WADAX Atlantis Digital Line to North America. Comprised of a Transport, Server and DAC, this 4-chassis “tour de force” completely redefines the state-of-the-art in every possible sense. Designed and manufactured Spain, Atlantis represents WADAX’s flagship product line, based on a genuine “cost no object” design approach, with the ultimate goal of being the most accurate, sophisticated and musical digital gear ever developed at any price.

At the heart of the Atlantis DAC is the WADAX in-house developed “musIC 2 chip”. Operating on a 128-bit internal processing platform with 588 hardware multipliers in parallel, an astonishing 6.4GB/second data transfer is accomplished. This allows for effortless real-time processing of their highly sophisticated algorithms, based on a feed forward concept. “musIC 2” is just one of twenty proprietary technologies found in the dual mono, fully balanced Atlantis DAC, which also includes their second generation “Zepto Clock 2”, achieiving an unprecedented 20 femtoseconds of total jitter, a unique ultra-linear current-to-voltage circuit, a fully discrete output stage with 300 parts/channel and is MQA certified. Finally, the outboard power supply is a symmetric dual-mono design with 3 custom transformers, wound around a custom formulated core, and features a real-time AC line monitoring function to help reduce noise to virtually immeasurable levels.

The Atlantis Transport uses 5 motors, 2 custom toroidal transformers, and a total of 10 circuit boards. Based on a custom optical engine – “THOR 1.3” – milled around a solid metal alloy of a specific formulation and combined with a complex selection of materials to guarantee performance, isolation and damping. Its unique power supply design, mechanical stability, clocking topology, and interfacing, all align to provide the most musical and accurate optical readout digital audio mechanism. “Thor 1.3” was developed using state-of-the-art FEA (Finite Element Analysis) simulation techniques. FEA can predict the multi-disciplinary behavior and minimize sensitivity to vibrations, electromagnetic emissions, mechanical stability and how they interact between each other. FEA is usually applied in sophisticated industrial designs such as Formula 1 cars and airplane wings.

A set of highly advanced features have been created to achieve the best possible optical disc playback performance. A powerful processor manages all subsystems in Atlantis Transport, handling different sensors mounted throughout the 77 pound chassis. The result is (i) an ultra-sophisticated real-time chassis vibration monitoring system and (ii) a 2 axis Inclinometer to help achieve perfect placement, with both measurements appearing on the front panel display.

There is analog, there is digital, then there is Wadax!

The third component in the WADAX Atlantis Digital Line is the Atlantis Server. An ongoing R&D project that began in 2010 determined that the sound quality of a digital playback system is greatly dependent on the server used. This project’s primary purpose was to provide a server that unleashes a DAC’s full potential. Created by the same engineering team responsible for the Atlantis DAC, the Atlantis Server is universal with respect to features, and is both Roon based and MQA certified. As well,

being an audiophile grade server, the following attributes are part of the package; Extreme performance, ease of use, compatibility with any DAC, software and hardware upgradable, and finally, remote support.

Hear, see, feel and experience the WADAX Atlantis & Arcadia during the Capital Audiofest, suite 419, Hilton Washington DC/Rockville MD, November 1 – 3, 2019

The WADAX Atlantis Digital Line is available in North America with the following MSRP breakdown:

Transport $45,000.00 USD; Server $20,000 USD; DAC $69,000 USD

The WADAX Arcadia DAC has an MSRP of $22,000 USD.

For more info, please visit wadax.eu or their North American distributor American Sound Distribution at audiopathways.com





Share This Story, Choose Your Platform! Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest

About the Author: admin