AXPONA Livestream on Facebook – Today From 11am-7:30pm EST

AXPONA (Audio Expo North America) was scheduled to run from April 17 to April 19 in Chicago but like all other events around the globe this was cancelled. The organizers have rescheduled the show to run between August 7 and August 9 but it remains to be seen whether large public gatherings will be allowed by then.

However – in good spirits – today, which would have been the first day of the originally scheduled show – AXPONA will run a Livestream on their Facebook page starting at 11am EST (or 10am CST). The livestream will feature 25 leading audio manufacturers who will update music lovers and the global audio community with timely subject matter, from new product demonstrations to what’s next for each brand during this historic time. The live show will be hosted by Michael Fremer from Analog Planet and Bes Nievera from Music Direct.

Featured brands will include: Alta Audio, Andover Audio, AudioQuest, Aurender, Bluesound, Cardas Audio, Daedalus Audio, Eikon Audio, Emotiva, Focal Naim America, Harman International, HiFi Man, J-Corder Luxury Audio, Kimber Kable, Krell Industries , Legacy Audio, Manley Laboratories, Nordost, Pangea Audio, Pro-ject, PS Audio, Pure Audio Project, Qobuz, Vandersteen Audio, YG Acoustics, Zesto Audio.

So head on over to the AXPONA Facebook page and check it out! https://www.facebook.com/axpona/?eid=ARDvWCqshF-S7ViqmOw4J9pYDGneOmq_y9lnqBndwXozwN6R477S8wWSubUQSeUNR9dSy7LPCt1d1EgV







About the Author: admin