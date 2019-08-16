Mobile Gaming Gets New Amatuer Esports League For PUBG Mobile August 16th, 2019 | Home, Technology, Video Gaming |

PUBG Mobile 2019



Over the past few years, mobile gaming has become one of the largest platforms for gamers in the U.S., due to its accessibility and low-cost model. However, in contrast to more popular consoles and online gaming platforms, there haven’t been many ways for mobile gamers to see real-world benefits, including competitions and community events. At least, not until now.



Mobile gaming giant, Tencent Games, has announced that they will be partnering with the California-based esports community, Super League Gaming, to create both digital and real-world experiences for PUBG Mobile players in the United States. This will be one of the first North American-based mobile esports leagues to offer community experiences and competitive amateur tournaments. With PUBG Mobile’s enormous player base, both partners expect it to be a smash-hit.



Super League Gaming 2019

PUBG Mobile Amateur Esports League

PUBG Mobile is a mobile gaming app based off of the ever-popular PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, which was one of the first battle-royale style first person shooters (FPS). Since it’s release, PUBG Mobile has grown into one of the top mobile games in the world. With more than 400 million downloads and 50 million daily users, PUBG Mobile is one of Tencent Games’ most successful projects.



In partnering with Super League Gaming, PUBG Mobile will join their competitive franchise, “City Champs League”, to host amateur esports tournaments. This will give players a chance to form teams with fellow gamers, creating a powerful bond as they battle together on behalf of their hometown. The possibility of prizing for these events is unknown at this time, but we’d expect it for such a large player-base.



Super League Gaming 2019

PUBG MOBILE Community Events and Livestreams

Along with the addition to City Champs League, Super League Gaming will also be building both digital and local PUBG Mobile communities by organizing social gameplay nights, livestream broadcasts, and video-on-demand content. Events and tournaments will be broadcasted through SuperLeagueTV’s Twitch and YouTube channels and receive support through both their digital and social networks.



Neo Liu, head of North American publishing for Tencent Games, says “Tencent Games is thrilled to work with Super League Gaming to bring amateur PUBG Mobile esports to the US. The live, local gamer communities that Super League develops, and the personally engaging content produced and distributed through their digital and social channels will delight PUBG Mobile players and help drive ongoing growth of the game.”



Community events and City Champs League tournaments are expected to begin in September of this year, which means a PUBG Mobile experience could be coming to your hometown very soon.



We’re looking forward to watching the PUBG Mobile community grow and cheer on our favorite teams during future esports events! Let us know what you think in the comments.







Share This Story, Choose Your Platform! Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest

About the Author: Alyssa Castle