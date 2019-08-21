Red Leaf Audio Becomes Canadian Distributor for U.K. Made EAR Yoshino Valve Electronics August 21st, 2019 | Home |

Red Leaf Audio has just been announced as the Canadian distributor for U.K. made EAR Yoshino valve electronics. EAR Yoshino (Esoteric Audio Research) was founded in 1976 by famed tube equipment designer Tim de Paravicini who is often called the “King of Tubes”. One of Tim’s previous accomplishments came while he was working for Luxman in the early 70’s. While there Tim developed the now legendary C1000/M6000 pre/power amp combination as well as the 3045- valve mono block with a custom 8045 power output tube.

The first product introduced to the audio market under the Esoteric Audio Research brand was the 509 mono block amplifiers. These 100 watts per channel mono block valve amplifiers are still in production over thirty years later. The 509’s have remained a benchmark in tube amplifier design in part due to their balance of performance, reliability, size and cost. The 509 power amplifiers created a solid foundation to design future EAR Yoshino products. Since that time, Tim has created a full range of equally impressive products ranging from studio recording equipment that captured the sound of many of our favorite recording artists such as Pink Floyd, Ringo Star, Kate Bush, Gary Barlow and Bob Ludwig, through to ones that faithfully recreate that sound in your living room.

For more info, please visit www.earyoshino.com or www.redleafaudio.com.





