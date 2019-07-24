The Best Budget Gaming PCs of 2019 July 24th, 2019 | Home, Technology, Video Gaming |

EGLX 2018 | Alyssa Castle

As PC gamers ourselves, we understand how expensive it can be to get started. Gaming PCs range from hundreds to thousands of dollars and it’s not always easy to tell which models are worth top dollar. Additionally, while it’s often more affordable to buy components and build a gaming computer yourself, this requires a skillset that most gamers don’t have – especially not in the beginning. If you’re interested in buying your first gaming PC, we’ve gathered the top five models for 2019, most of which start at under $1,000.

CyberPowerPC 2019

CyberPower Gamer Xtreme

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 120GB SSD + 1TB HDD

Our first model is one that’s near and dear to our hearts. CyberPower may not be a household name, but it’s one that’s becoming increasingly popular within the gaming community. CyberPower offers customizable and upgradable gaming computers at an affordable cost, which means they have a machine for every type of gamer. The base model of the CyberPower Gamer Xtreme includes an excellent graphics card, a decent amount of RAM, and an additional solid state hard drive, which is an upgrade from other competing models. The best part about this PC is that it’s fully upgradable, which means you can improve the components over time, either through CyberPower directly or with your own components.

iBuyPower 2019



iBuyPower BTS Mini Special

CPU: Intel Core i5-9400F

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 4GB

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 1TB HDD



Similar to CyberPower, iBuyPower is a gaming PC manufacturer that offers customizable machines, which is perfect for anyone looking to hand-pick the individual pieces of their computer. The base model of the BTS Mini Special offers similar specs to the CyberPower Gamer Xtreme, less the 120GB SSD, making it ideal for gamers on a budget. What we like most about this model is the option to choose each component, including the casing itself, which comes in four unique designs. This model is also liquid cooled and features a tempered glass case, making it a snazzy addition to any gaming setup.

Dell 2019

Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 1TB HDD

Similar to the CyberPower model, the Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop features the same processor, graphics card, and RAM. The only difference between these two machines is the removal of the solid state drive. This is a great option for those on a budget, as this model can be customized on the Dell website to suit your specific needs. If you don’t mind getting hands-on, you can also upgrade the components yourself! The sleek design is ideal for those looking for a more subtle gaming machine, as opposed to the flashy light display of the CyberPower or the iBuyPower.

HP 2019

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 Series

GPU: AMD RX 580

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 1TB HDD

While HP generally make home office gear, they’ve thrown their hat in the ring for budget gaming computers. The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop offers affordable gaming components that out-perform even more expensive models, and at an incredible price. The only downside with this model is the lack of a solid state hard drive, but the 1TB HDD will work fine for most entry-level gamers. It may not be the most attractive gaming computer available, but the price simply cannot be overlooked, and we believe this is a great starter PC for anyone getting into gaming.

SkyTech 2019



SkyTech Archangel

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 Series

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 1TB HDD

The SkyTech Archangel may look like something out of a sci-fi film, but the value it offers is undeniably attractive. This gaming PC is somewhat of a Frankenstein machine, combining the components of multiple computers above. The AMD Ryzen 3 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card are a slight downgrade, but it offers the same RAM and storage as other models. The main feature of this machine is price, which we’ve seen as low as $600. While it might not be the best gaming PC available, it’s perfect for those on a budget or for your kid’s first gaming computer.

If you’re interested in learning more about pre-built gaming PCs or how to build your own, let us know in the comments!







Share This Story, Choose Your Platform! Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest

About the Author: Alyssa Castle