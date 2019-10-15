Toronto Audiofest Is Coming This Week, Oct. 18-20 October 15th, 2019 | Home |

The Toronto Audiofest is coming up this week at the Westin Toronto Airport Hotel. The show runs from Friday, Oct. 18 to Sunday, Oct. 20.

If you live in the Toronto area, this is your best chance of the year to see and hear the very latest high-end audio products from hundreds of brands under a single roof. We encourage all of our readers to check out the show!

In addition to all the products on display, the show will also feature a number of audio-related seminars and some live performances throughout the weekend.



For more info, please visit www.torontoaudiofest.org







