Devialet Gold Phantom – “The Most Extreme Speaker Ever Made”

Phantom Gold
Devialet, has announced their new Gold Phantom, which the company claims to be “the most extreme speaker ever made”. The new Gold Phantom incorporates the following:

– EXTREME POWER: Maximum volume of 108db SPL – equivalent to a live rock concert – enabled by 4,500 Watts of power – equivalent to 8 regular Phantoms and an unmatched THD (Total Harmonic Distortion) level of .0005%;
– EXTREME JUBILATION: Physical impact of the deepest basses ever reproduced (14Hz) and the unmatched precision of a new titanium tweeter, up to 27kHz, both driven by a new core ADH (Analog Digital Hybrid amplification);
– EXTREME SOPHISTICATION: 22 kt Rose Gold-finished exterior highlights.

The Devialet Gold Phantom now represents the highest-end of the acclaimed range of Devialet Phantom audio products, including the original Phantom (750 Watts, $1,990 U.S.) and Silver Phantom (3.000 Watts, $2,390 U.S.).

The new Gold Phantom will be available at an MSRP of: $2,990 U.S.

Look for more information at http://en.devialet.com

