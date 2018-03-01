Alexa Voice Control Now Available on Sonos One Speaker In Canada

Today a free software upgrade will unlock Alexa voice control for Canadian Sonos One speaker owners. Sonos One is a smart speaker designed for music lovers. It supports multiple voice services and playing music, podcasts, audiobooks, and more from 80+ streaming services around the world. Music fans will now be able to ask Amazon Alexa to control their entire Sonos home sound system with full voice support for Amazon Music, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and TuneIn. Voice controls like pause, skip, volume up and down, and asking what’s currently playing are available for all other music services that Sonos supports.

In addition to supporting English voice control for some of the most popular streaming services, Sonos One will also allow owners to enjoy other great things people love about Alexa – they can get flash briefings, hear the latest updates from The Weather Network, listen to news and traffic reports from CBC Radio, receive travel updates from Air Canada, and control their Alexa-enabled smart home devices. And with continuous free updates from both Sonos One and Alexa, new features, services and skills will be unlocked to make the experience better and smarter, including Airplay 2 and Google Assistant support which will be available this year.

Sonos One is part of the Sonos home sound system, so it works seamlessly with other Sonos speakers and gives you access to more than 80 music services. You can use Sonos One as a standalone speaker, pair two for serious stereo sound, or use them with PLAYBASE or PLAYBAR to create home theater surround sound.