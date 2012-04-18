Apertura Audio Enigma Loudspeaker

Apertura Audio, a French company with 25 years of experience in high-end audio, has just released their new flagship speaker model – the Enigma. The new Apertura Enigma floorstanding loudspeaker will be shown for the first time at the upcoming Munich High End show. The Enigma is a 2-way, 3-driver floorstander, using two 8″ isotactic matrix drivers loaded in a hybrid bass-reflex/line acoustic enclosure, and a 5″ professional ribbon tweeter for frequencies above 2 kHz crossover point. The Enigma’s crossover is based on a ‘DRIM’ structure designed by acoustic engineer Christian Yvon.
Apertura Audio’s Enigma is constructed by employing multiple layers of high density molded panels. There are ten internal braces, heavy metal stand and a specific internal treatment for stationary mode cancellation all to ensure the cabinet is solid. The metal feet and adjustable to ensure the speakers can be properly setup on many surfaces.
Apertura Audio’s Enigma speaker includes a removable grill and is available in four wood veneer high gloss finishes including cherry, piano black, rosewood, and figured maple. Dimensions are 40.4cm(W) x 134.6cm(H) x 44.6cm(D) with a weight of 76kg/each.
European MSRP is €26,000/pair with North American pricing and availability not yet announced. Look for more details at: www.apertura-audio.com.
the santorini
The Santorini Condo at Tampines Ave 10 New Launch Condo by MCC Land. A upcoming Singapore condominium in district 18. TOP on 2017. Click here to view discount, floor plan, site plan, e-brochure show-flat and more
cocosani
We provide beautiful free websites to our customers along with lots of free business tools!
