Audioengine A5+ Premium Wireless Speaker System

Audioengine has just released the new A5+ Wireless Music System, an evolution of the company’s popular A5 speakers. With a refined appearance the A5+ is a smart music system that works with Alexa, Siri, and all other voice activated apps, speakers, and devices – as well as every music app on the planet.

Thanks to built-in amps, the A5+ Wireless eliminates the need for a stereo receiver or separate power amp. And setup takes just a few seconds with no apps to download and no wifi hassles. Tidal, Spotify, Pandora, and all your favorite streaming apps play instantly from your phone, tablet, and computer.

The A5+ Wireless delivers the audio performance and thoughtful design expected from Audioengine. Experience stunning stereo sound with aptX-HD, 24-bit upsampling DAC, and extended wireless range.

Highlights of the A5+ Wireless Music System include:

• Small speakers with big sound to fill any room

• Built-in power amps and hand-built wood cabinets

• Custom Kevlar woofers and silk tweeters

• High-fidelity Bluetooth aptX-HD wireless

• No network setup, no app downloads, no hassle

• Inputs are always ready to go, no buttons to push

• Front panel volume and metal remote control

• Subwoofer connection

• Available in satin black, gloss white, and solid bamboo

The Audioengine 5+ Premium Wireless Music System starts at $499 US. For more info, hit up www.audioengineusa.com