AXPONA (Audio Expo North America) Starts Today in Chicago, IL, Show Runs April 13-15, 2018

Today, one of the biggest audio shows in North America opens its doors to audiophiles, music lovers, musicians and seasoned audio experts.  The main highlights of the show include live evening concerts, industry expert talks and seminars, a market place of audio products, a record fair, over 150 listening rooms and many new product debuts.

AXPONA runs this Friday and Saturday 10 am – 6 pm; Sunday 10 am – 4 pm – at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center and Hotel, located at 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg, IL 60173.

We invite all NOVO readers from the Chicago area to check out this amazing show!

To purchase tickets please visit www.axpona.com

