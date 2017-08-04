Bryston BP-17³ (Cubed Series) Preamplifier

Bryston has just some additional details about its upcoming new BP-17³ (Cubed Series) preamplifier, utilizing patented technology that debuted on the much heralded Cubed Series amplifiers. The BP-17³ also features a new expanded input/output configuration for enhanced system flexibility. Like all analog components from Bryston, the BP-17³ is covered by an industry best 20 year warranty.

Bryston’s patented super-linear, low noise input buffer jointly developed by Bryston and the late Ph.D. engineer Dr. Ioan Alexandru Salomie significantly reduces noise and distortion. The BP-17³ also has improved RF and audio frequency noise filtering to prevent unwanted anomalies on the power line from interfering even minutely with the audio signal.

The BP-17³ offers expanded input/output options, including two pairs of XLR outputs and two pairs of RCA outputs, making it possible to connect a wide variety of equipment and accommodate numerous system configurations. An RCA tape loop lets users connect a line-level processor or recording device and one of the XLR output pairs can be internally selected to have either variable (default) or fixed output enabling users to easily connect a Bryston BHA-1 or other balanced input headphone amplifier. The BP-17³ also includes two pairs of balanced inputs and five pair RCA inputs, and can be ordered with a high-resolution internal DAC, a premium moving magnet phono stage, both DAC and phono modules or without either module installed. Users can select sources, adjust volume and more all from the optional BR-2 remote control or via RS232 connection to virtually any control ecosystem. The BP-17³ is available in either black or silver, 17-inch or 19-inch (wide) faceplates.

The BP-17³ will begin shipping in September with a US price of $3995. The DAC and phono stage options have an MSRP of $750 each. The BR-2 remote has an MSRP of $375.

Pre-order special:

Customers that place a pre-order for the BP-173 by August 31st will qualify for one optional accessory at no additional cost: Choose from an internal phono stage, internal DAC or BR-2 remote control.

For more info, please visit www.bryston.com