CANADA HiFi December/January 2012/2013 Digital/Tablet/iPad Edition is Now Available!

257

The digital edition of the December/January 2012/2013 issue is now available in the Digital Editions section.

Features inside this issue include:

  • Good Vibrations: Understanding How Vibrations Impact the Sound of Your System and How to Eliminate Them
  • An Introduction to Phono Stages
  • Annual Holiday Gift Guide from Editors Suave Kajko and Neil Underwood

Reviewed inside:

  • Bryston BHA-1 Headphone Amplifier
  • Samsung UN55ES8000F 3D LED TV
  • Chord Electronics Chordette QuteHD DAC
  • MK Sound MK150THX 5.1 Speaker System

Click HERE to jump to the Digital Editions page

iPad/iPhone/iPod touch users – please open the CANADA HiFi App on your Apple device and you will now see this new issue on the home page of the App (pull the home page down with your finger to update if the latest issue doesn’t appear automatically). If you haven’t downloaded the free CANADA

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

0

0

257 COMMENTS

  131. the glades condo

    The Glades Condo located at Tanah Merah By Keppel Land. A 99-year leasehold property along Bedok Rise in District 16. A condominium/ short walk to the Tanah Merah MRT. TOP on 1st Quarter 2017. Click here to view discount, floor plan, site plan, e-broch…

Leave a Reply