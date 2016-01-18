Constellation Audio Inspiration Integrated 1.0



Constellation Audio has just recently announced their new Inspiration Integrated 1.0 integrated amplifier, which was demonstrated at CES 2016. The Integrated 1.0 joins its preamplifier and amplifier line-mates within Constellation’s Inspiration Series, which is aimed at delivering the performance that is expected from Constellation Audio at a more affordable price.

The new Inspiration Integrated 1.0 is capable of delivering 100 wpc into 8 Ohms, doubling up into 4 Ohms. The new integrated has a full array of balanced and single-ended inputs and outputs, and a preamplifier output.

Designed by the same renowned Constellation Audio “dream team” that has designed the award-winning Reference Series, Performance Series, and Inspiration Series components, the Integrated 1.0 benefits from shared circuit topologies and designs that are used in those components. Integrated 1.0 essentially combines the preamplifier section of the Inspiration PREAMP 1.0 and one-half of the power of the Inspiration STEREO 1.0 on a single chassis. Constellation Audio’s legendary attention to detail is evident down to the custom-designed binding posts used on the Integrated 1.0. If significantly more power is required, the preamp outputs provide the ability to connect to larger amplifiers such as the Inspiration MONIO 1.0s. Aesthetically, the “dream team” designed casework bears a strong family resemblance to its more expensive siblings. Like all Constellation Audio components, the Integrated 1.0 is 100% manufactured at Constellation’s own factory in California, U.S.A.

The new Constellation Inspiration Integrated 1.0 is expected to be available shortly with MSRP yet to be officially announced.