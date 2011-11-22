Energy Power Bar Elite Soundbar

Energy, one of the audio product companies within the Klipsch Group, has just announced their new Energy Power Bar Elite, which is the second soundbar in the Energy Power Series. The new Power Bar Elite incorporates plug n’ play functionality, Dolby Digital Decoding, as well as, 3D Surround Mode. The Power Bar Elite is stated as being in keeping with Energy’s product principles i.e. flat on-axis frequency response and minimal distortion and resonance.

The Energy Power Bar Elite comes together with a matte black finish 10-inch wireless, side-firing subwoofer. The subwoofer automatically connects with the soundbar wirelessly once plugged in to the power socket and is compatible with many television remote controls. Included with the soundbar is a 1.5m Toslink/optical cable, one RCA interconnect cable, a credit card style remote, a pair of rubber feet and a wall-mounting template.

The Energy Power Bar Elite utilizes a true, two-way speaker driver design with a .78 inch tweeter and dual 3-inch mid-bass drivers. Unique to Energy speakers, the CSM technology places tweeters and mid-woofers in close proximity to act as a single source for coherent, seamless dispersion. A built-in Dolby Digital Decoder is claimed to help ensure detailed, high-quality sonics, even from a television source. The 3D Surround Mode can be engaged with a button to add spaciousness to the sound and simulate a 5.1 home theatre experience

The Energy Power Bar Elite has a MSRP of: $599.99 U.S. and is available this month, November 2011.

Look for more details at: www.energy-speakers.com.