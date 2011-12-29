Klipsch Gallery G-17 Air Music System

Klipsch recently announced that its Apple AirPlay-enabled Klipsch Gallery G-17 Air is now available for purchase. With this new speaker, listeners can turn their iPhone, iPad or iPod touch into a remote control that streams music wirelessly from their iTunes to the Klipsch Gallery G-17 Air. The music system is available now from www.klipsch.com.

With the ability to utilize any wireless network and embedded AirPlay technology, the G-17 Air streams high-quality audio directly from any iPod, iPhone or iPad capable of running iOS 4.2– all without wires and the need to dock the relevant device. iTunes can also be streamed from a Mac or PC to one or multiple G-17 Air systems in the home or office, taking advantage of a simple and efficient new method of creating a whole-house audio system. The G-17 Air also contains a USB input for direct digital connection and charging of most 30-pin Apple devices and a 3.5 mm analog input to accept almost every music player available.

Measuring 17 inches in length and engineered for the ultimate sound experience, the G-17 Air captures the same distinct power, detail and emotion of Klipsch’s renowned horn-loaded speakers. Employing exclusive Tractrix Horn technology, the music system effortlessly delivers legendary Klipsch sound, complete with reduced distortion and constant directivity for a live soundstage experience. The elegant, injection molded polymer cabinet has a front baffle that curves on both sides to create both an attractive design and a solid, low-resonance structure. The unique, 12-step cabinet finishing process achieves a sleek, piano-black and high-gloss luster that emulates a fine musical instrument.

The Klipsch Gallery G-17 Air retails for $549.99 US.

For more info, please visit www.klipsch.com.